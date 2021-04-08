North America Beverage Refrigeration Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 – 2024

North America beverage refrigeration market size is expected to surpass US$1.2 billion by 2024. Beverage refrigeration is likely to gain hold from the rigorous regulations over the usage and replacement of fluorocarbon refrigerants as end-users continue to count on environmentally-sound cooling solutions.

Notable consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the U.S., Canada and Mexico is expected to stimulate North America beverage refrigeration market share. A dramatic rise in the number of bars, pubs and outlets serving beverages has come on the heels of a bullish demand from millennial and gen Z demographics.

Over the years, technological advancements have been at the forefront to reduce overall cooling time and boost ease of handling. Refrigerators offering good storage and planning of space with ease of maintenance will be in line with the infusion of funds in appliances which will help them retain the flavor and quality for a long period of time.

Under counter beverage refrigerator is fostering the trend for wet or dry bar storage to protect wine and other beverages through temperature control. Some of the upsides such as enhanced temperature control, customization of design and shelving will complement aesthetic appeal and space saving, which in turn will trigger investments in the industry. In terms of share, under counter beverage refrigerator segment was pegged at around US$463.1 million in 2017, the trajectory is likely to continue through 2024.

In a bid to boost merchandising of beer, energy drinks, soda and milk, footfall of low maintenance swinging door refrigerators is expected to grow substantially. Environmentally-friendly refrigerants with customization will potentially be highly sought-after in hypermarkets and supermarkets in the U.S. Besides, construction of the new door which is able to swing over 100 degrees from the opening of the cavity to improve ergonomics is likely to be witnessed in the region.

Expanding trend for energy efficient refrigeration and further regulations on fluorocarbon refrigerants have underscored the position of the U.S. in the beverage refrigeration market. It is worth noting that the economies of scale and increased consumer spending on beverages have fared well for stakeholders gearing to expand their footfalls in the region. The U.S. beverage refrigeration revenue size was pegged at over 83% in North America during 2017 and is expected to expand robustly at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2024.

Penetration of chilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will become noticeable, while growing number of convenience stores will further the beverage refrigeration market growth.

Some of the legacy players in North America beverage refrigeration market are gearing to cash in on the flourishing e-commerce market in the region. Industry players, including Whirlpool, Haier, HABCO, Danby, Avanti, Electrolux, and General Electrics are likely to focus on forward, backward and full integration strategies, while megatrend for health refreshment drinks and craft beer will encourage them to invest in R&D activities.

Increasing preference to consume both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at home is likely to prompt manufacturers to ramp up with manufacturing of refrigerators. Besides, commercialization of under counter refrigerators and swing door refrigerators is touted to bolster the revenue stream in North America.

