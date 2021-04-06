North America Battery Market Demand Analysis To 2026 Lead By- BYD Co.Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Duracell Inc., EnerSys, Johnson Controls International plc

The North America Battery market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Battery Market with its specific geographical regions.

The North America battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the market include declining lithium-ion battery prices, rapid adoption of electric vehicles, growing renewable sector, and increased sale of consumer electronics. Moreover, North America remains as a pioneer in the research and innovation in the global battery market and also one of the largest consumers of batteries. On the other hand, the demand-supply mismatch of raw materials is likely to hinder the market growth being studied.

– The automotive sector is expected to be one of the major end-user segments for lithium-ion batteries in the near future. The penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion battery industry growth.

– The North American region also remains one of the largest consumers of batteries, the integration of renewables with energy storage systems is presenting itself as a market opportunity for the lithium-ion battery market.

– The United States government has been encouraging investors for both Electric Vehicle (EV) and renewable industry, resulting in an increased demand for battery-based energy storage systems, primarily led by lithium-ion batteries.

Market Segmentation-

The North America Battery market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

BYD Co.Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Duracell Inc., EnerSys, Johnson Controls International plc, LG Chem Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Tesla Inc.

North America Battery Market Competitive Landscape

Automotive Batteries Segment to Witness a Significant Growth

– The automotive sector is expected to be one of the major end-user segments for batteries, primarily lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. The penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion Battery industry growth in North America.

– A range of different vehicle types are now available, featuring increasing degrees of hybridization and electrification. There are various types of vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

– The adoption of electric vehicles is increasing at a high growth rate. The United State is already among the countries leading in global EV sales, along with other economies like Canada, which has already begun transforming its public transportation infrastructure for EVs.

– In the current market scenario, policy support plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of electric vehicles. Policy support enables market growth by making vehicles appealing to consumers, reducing risks for investors, and encouraging manufacturers to develop electric vehicle on a large scale.

Major Highlights of Battery Market report:

-Battery Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-North America Battery Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Competitive Landscape:

The North America battery market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, BYD Co. Ltd, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD, LG Chem Ltd. and Panasonic Corporation.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Battery players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Battery business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Battery business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

