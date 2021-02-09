North America Automotive Smart Key Market Overview Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2025 | Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co

The North America Automotive Smart Key Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The North America Automotive Smart Key market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, North America Automotive Smart Key market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the North America Automotive Smart Key market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the North America Automotive Smart Key industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The North America Automotive Smart Key Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Alpha Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Silca, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd, and others.

Key Market Trends

Other Technology Segment Projected to grow at a High Pace

The other technologies segment currentlyhas the highest share, compared to all other segments. This segment includes the biological entry system, as well as smartphone connected car technology. Majority of the other technologies are based on passive keyless entry (PKE) technology, where the PKE device operates while stored in the user’s pocket or bag.

Vehicle manufacturers in North America are introducing latest key technology in vehicles such as Lincoln had introduced smartphone key technology in August 2019, to eliminate traditional keys. This technology permits owners to lock and unlock, and start and drive the vehicle without a traditional key. Also, in some models such as Mercedes Benz, Audi, and Jaguar the tailgate gets lifted by waving a foot underneath the rear bumper making it convenient to load baggages when hands are occupied. Smart keys are also enabled to start the engine by just simply pressing the ignition button, located next to the steering column.

United States to Dominate the Market

Currently, the United States region dominates the market, and it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed as there is presence of many automobile manufacturers in this region such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Also, the demand for smart keys is the United States in rapidly growing, as many customers prefer latest technology advancements. For instance,

– In September 2019, Continental AG had installed its smartphone key access solution in Honda automobiles. Continentals CoSmA solution will enable Honda e owners to open the vehicle or share the key with others using just their smartphone. Using the My Honda+ App, they can unlock the vehicle remotely via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Additionally, the leading OEM manufactures in the United States such as The Ford Company, Toyota Motor Corporation as well as Lincoln are mainly focusing on the vehicles with keyless entry features, which shall lead to a growth of the automotive smart key market in this region.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– In February 2020, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA had introduced latest 77 GHz radar technology into series production in spring 2020. This concept enables efficient implementation of NCAP applications and automated driving functions. The radar sensor technology is a key technology for the realisation of assisted and automated driving functions.

– In March 2020, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd and Kimura Unity Co., Ltd had started joint demonstration tests of a digital key system-based service for company vehicles. The digital key is installed in mobile application, which is transmitted to the users smartphone and used to lock or unlock the doors. This allowsthe use of company vehicles without the need to hand over and reduce the usage of traditional keys.

– In September 2017, Continental AG had announced its Key-as-a-Service portfolio led to car owners possessing the ability to access cloud-based solutions, like Continental Smart Access (CoSmA) and Remote Cloud Key (RCK). This solution shall help owners to secure keyless vehicle access, as well as authorization, just by making use of a smart device, such as a smartphone.

