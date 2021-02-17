North America Automotive Parts Packaging Market Research Report by Product Type, by Deployment, by End User – Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive parts packaging market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 414.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 531.2 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Rising demand for aftermarket automotive parts is fueling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to boost automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period. The aftermarket or replacement market plays an important role in automotive parts packaging market. With the increasing awareness of preventive maintenance as well as scheduled servicing of vehicles, consumers today are focusing on maximizing the lifespan value of their existing vehicles. This has significantly bolstered the growth of aftermarket parts and services demand and has generated new revenue opportunities for an extensive number of players operating in the automotive aftermarket industry. Another aftermarket trend is the DIY products, which is further helping the customers to buy products and install them in their vehicles by themselves. However, the significant demand for the aftermarket parts is from the vehicle service providers. Also, the increasing awareness for better safety devices in the vehicles is also bolstering the demand of automotive parts such as Anti-Lock Braking Systems, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Blind Spot Detection among others. The overall increase in the sales of aftermarket automotive parts is bolstering the automotive parts packaging market growth.

Some of the key players in this market include :

• Ckdpack Packaging Inc.

• DS Smith Plc

• Signode Packaging Systems

• JIT Packaging

• The Nefab Group

• Pacific Packaging Products Inc.

• Pratt Industries, Inc.

• Sealed Air Corp.

• Smurfit Kappa

• Sonoco Products Co.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL North America Automotive Parts Packaging MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

• Pallets

• Crates

• Cartons

• Bags & Pouches

• Trays

• Others

By Packaging Type

• Reusable

• Disposable



By Component

• Battery

• Cooling Systems

• Lighting Component

• Engine Component

• Electricals

• Others

The Insight Partners North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the North America Automotive Parts Packaging Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

