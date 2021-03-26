North America Automotive Parts Packaging Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CUS$ 531.2 Mn by 2027 with Top Key Players: Ckdpack Packaging Inc.,DS Smith Plc,Signode Packaging Systems,JIT Packaging

North America Automotive Parts Packaging Market Increase in disposable income of individuals is driving the production of automobile and so entire industry. Globally, the production capacity of passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles are rising. As per the data of OICA, around 95.6 Mn units of vehicles are produced in 2018.

Top Leading Companies

Ckdpack Packaging Inc.,DS Smith Plc,Signode Packaging Systems,JIT Packaging,The Nefab Group,Pacific Packaging Products Inc.,Pratt Industries, Inc.,Sealed Air Corp.,Smurfit Kappa,Sonoco Products Co.

Automotive parts packaging market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 414.7 Mn in 2018 to US$ 531.2 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Technology

Delta-P

Electric Charge

Accumulating Electrode

Radio Frequency

North America Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

