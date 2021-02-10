North America Automotive Logistics Market 2020: Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | DHL International, XPO Logistics, SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL

The research and analysis conducted in North America Automotive Logistics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and North America Automotive Logistics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, North America Automotive Logistics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

North America automotive logistics market is expected to reach USD 95.23 billion by 2028 and witness market growth at a rate of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on North America automotive logistics market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

Automotive logistics is referred to the seamless transportation service and warehousing facilities for the finished vehicles, its materials and spare parts from the manufacturer to supplier or end-user. Supplying materials and spare parts and providing warehouse services are parts of the automotive logistics and ensures a smooth flow of operations throughout the process.

The collaboration and partnerships among the automobile manufacturers and logistics providers are increasing, which is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Increased production of automobiles is also boosting growth. The demand for plug-in vehicles or electric vehicles is increasing, which is attributing to the growth of automotive logistics as well.

Also, the increased adoption of new technologies such as cloud platforms has enabled the logistic provider and manufacturer to track the components, manage their businesses efficiently, and proper communication between the manufacturer and supplier. However, the low efficiency of batteries of plug-in vehicles or electric vehicles is hampering growth.

The automotive logistics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research automotive logistics market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

North America Automotive Logistics Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, distribution, transportation mode. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

North America automotive logistics market on the basis of logistics service is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, aftermarket logistics and reverse logistics. Inbound logistics captures the maximum market due to raised quality control over the operations is driving the market.

On the basis of function, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation, management services. Transportation is dominating the automotive logistics market and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to its importance in the logistics operations and process and major contribution in logistics expenses.

On the basis of stage, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into raw materials stage, finished product, final product delivery, sub-assembly modules.

On the basis of distribution, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into domestic and international.

On the basis of transportation mode, the automotive logistics market has been segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways.

North America Automotive Logistics Market Country Level Analysis

Automotive logistics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, logistics service, function, stage, distribution, transportation mode as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. is leading the automotive logistics market in North America and holding largest market share. Also, it is expected that the U.S will continue to hold largest market share in the forecast period. The market in U.S is growing due to the growing exports and capital growth of the country. The manufacturing companies and logistics companies are collaborating to work and grow their businesses together.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Logistics Market Share Analysis

Automotive logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive logistics market.

The major players covered in the automotive logistics market report are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV among some North America players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The North America Automotive Logistics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of North America Automotive Logistics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new North America Automotive Logistics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for North America Automotive Logistics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

