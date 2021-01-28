North America Automotive Coated Fabric Market Increasing Investment is Expected To Boost Industry Growth By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in North America Automotive Coated Fabric Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and North America Automotive Coated Fabric industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, North America Automotive Coated Fabric Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

North America automotive coated fabric market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with notable a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,954.03 million by 2027. The growing demand of luxurious vehicle and growing concern for safety are major factor that propel growth of the market

Coated fabric can be defined as fabric that coated with rubber, plastic resin of polyvinyl chloride or any other substance. Coated Fabric are used in the wide range of application such as automotive, aerospace, electronics , chemical sector and many more. In automotive sector the coated fabric are especially use for various applications such as carpeting and headliner, upholstery, tire cords, filters, and airbags.

North America Automotive Coated Fabric Market Scope and Market Size

North America automotive coated fabric market is segmented on the basis type, application, distribution and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into polyester coated fabric, vinyl, nylon, rubber, leather and others. The polyester coated fabric accounted for the largest market share as it has been used in the wide range of components such as airbag, seat, seat belt and many more. The major benefit of using polyester provides that it has good chemical and electrical resistance, due to which this material consider to be highly safe as compare to other material.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into seating, carpet, airbag, instrument panel, door panel, auto tops & light trucks cover, sun visor, gear shift and others. Seating is sub-segmented into seat back panel and others. The growing demand of passenger vehicle had tremendously enforce the automakers to enhance the features of the passenger vehicle In current scenario automakers are focusing more on offering more comfortable seat due to which driver does not get tied for longer route.

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and aftermarket. The OEMs segment accounted for the largest market share as growing advancement in the material allow the OEM manufacturer to supply that raw material at cheapest price Due to which automakers to utilize their material in the vehicle application instead of manufacturing of their own. For instance in October 2019, Lectra had introduced two special solution for car seat fabric named as iP6 and iP9. Therefore, utilization of this material will further reduce help automakers to minimize the usage of material in the automotive application Due to which it helps automakers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle.

On the basis of on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle, light vehicle, motor vehicle, and medium & heavy trucks. The passenger vehicle accounted for the largest market share due to the rise in number of household has inadvertently increased the demand of vehicle. It has been 2.07 vehicles are there in each household, which will go to reach 284 million 2025. The factor attribute growth of the market is that consumers are adopting those vehicles that are highly durable and cost effective compare to other transportation.

North America Automotive Coated Fabric Market Country Level Analysis

North America automotive coated fabric market is analysed and market size information is provided by type, distribution, application and vehicle type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive coated fabric market report are U.S, Canada and Mexico.

North America automotive coated fabric market is growing due to the growing demand of vehicle which has further increased the demand for light weight material. As the light weight material helps in cutting the down the overall weight of the vehicle. The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, and regulatory act and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Stringent Government Regulation toward Safety has Proportionally Fuel the Growth of the Market

North America automotive coated fabric market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for automotive coated fabric market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in automobile regulatory scenarios and their impact on the North America automotive coated fabric market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and North America Automotive Coated Fabric Market Share Analysis

North America automotive coated fabric market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America automotive coated fabric market.

The major players covered in the report are LG Chem, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Uniroyal Engineered Products, Inc., Vulcaflex s.p.a, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER, The Haartz Corporation, Morbern, ContiTech AG, Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc. among other DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In November 2019, Morbern has been a regional finalist for Canada’s Best Managed Company in 2020. The company was recognized as the only new finalist in Eastern Ontario. Canada’s Best Managed Companies recognizes Canadian-owned companies every year and reward them depending on the caliber of the management. This will help the company in getting recognition globally by increasing its customer base.

In March 2019, Mayur Uniquoters Limited had invested around 68% shares in the Futura Textiles Inc. With this completion of purchase, the Futura Textiles Inc. will become a subsidiary of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. This will not only enhance the product portfolio of the company but the brand recognition too.

This will help the company in expanding its business though new segments such as investment and partnership, other strategies enhance the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for anti-money laundering s through expanded model range.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of North America Automotive Coated Fabric market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new North America Automotive Coated Fabric market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for North America Automotive Coated Fabric. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by offline distribution channel

Global North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed North America Automotive Coated Fabric market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed North America Automotive Coated Fabric market in Americas

Licensed North America Automotive Coated Fabric market in EMEA

Licensed North America Automotive Coated Fabric market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

