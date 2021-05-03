North America Automotive Camera Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities till 2025 – Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and Continental AG

The North America Automotive Camera Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the North America Automotive Camera market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North America Automotive Camera market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

The North America Automotive Camera market is consolidated and majorly dominated by few players, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, and Continental AG.

The North America automotive camera market is poised to register a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market News

– In 2019, Bosch has developed an MPC3 mono video camera for applications such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving. The new camera utilizes a multi-path approach and artificial intelligence (AI) for more efficient recognition and surrounds sensing.

– In 2019, Owl has launched an LTE security camera, the two-way camera can be plugged into a car’s on-board diagnostics port and it can be accessed anytime via the Owl mobile app.

– In 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. has announced that its thermal sensing technology has been selected by Veoneer, for its contract of level four autonomous vehicle production, planned for 2021. FLIR thermal sensing cores are part of Veoneer’s fourth-generation thermal sensing system scheduled to launch in 2020.

Key Market Trends

ADAS application is projected to lead the market

ADAS technology has become one of the automotive electronics in the recent past. Growing awareness towards road and traffic safety from both government and the car owner is driving the demand of ADAS and ultimately the automotive camera system. Leading automotive OEMs and camera manufacturers are launching various new camera technologies to stay competitive in the market.

Surge in the Demand of Electric Vehicle will Boost the Market

An increase in electric vehicle demand across North America and mainly in the United States is supporting the growth of ADAS and ultimately the demand for automotive cameras in the region. The high sales numbers of Tesla and other major companies are well supported by EV tax credits. Various market participants are planning to launch their new electric vehicles in the coming years, thus, the ADAS and camera manufacturers are gearing up to catch this rapidly growing market.

