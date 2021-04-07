North America Augmented Reality Market Overview with In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts (2020-2024)

Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) are experiencing a high growth in the North America augmented reality market. The growing demand for this technology in the defense sector is encouraging the manufacturers in the region to provide HMDs, which will serve the purpose of simulation-based training. This technology can be used to provide training to the soldiers to survive critical conditions in different situations, places, and environments, and to develop their skills and provide them real-life experiences of war conditions. In 2019, the U.S. Army is planning to test the AR system HUD 3.0, which will provide the information about the location of enemies and their units. They are developing a system, which will be helmet-mounted to project all the information at the sight of the soldier.

The applications of the technology in the healthcare sector are providing advanced techniques to analyze and test the disease of a patient. These devices are used for describing the symptoms by the patients, finding the veins & organs, and providing them proper medications depending on the type of the disease that has affected them. Several major players in the North America AR market are offering technologies, which will support the healthcare applications. For instance, Medsights Tech is working on creating a software, which will test the feasibility of the AR technology in creating 3D reconstruction images of tumors.

It is estimated that North America augmented reality market size will be worth more than US$19 billion by 2024, with constant technological developments in the field and growing integration of the technology in new applications. Here are some of the top trends transforming the future of the industry.

The North America region has witnessed a tremendous development and adoption of augmented reality (AR). One of the biggest breakthrough technologies in the past decade, it is taking the business world by storm, with big tech names like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook leading innovation in the space.

From gaining global recognition in the gaming and entertainment business in its initial years, the technology is now making an impact on almost every industry vertical. The upward trend in the integration of AR will only continue to rise in the near future.

AR technologies will see a significant adoption in the healthcare sector. These technologies provide healthcare professionals and trainees with advanced functionalities to test and analyze patients. AR can be used to describe patients’ symptoms, locating veins and organs, and providing proper medication and treatment based on the diagnosis. It helps improve accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnostic procedures and medical treatments, resulting in enhanced patient care.

Numerous technology developers in the region have been experimenting with AR to explore its scope in healthcare.

The adoption of AR-based technologies in the retail sector is gathering pace, as more and more retail brands explore ways to improve customer experience. The technology can be used in stores and outlets to attract customers and provide them with the various products and services offered by the store. It offers numerous advanced features such as virtual assistance, video streams, and video collaboration which can help retailers further enhance customer services.

A large number of retailers in North America are leveraging the power of AR to improve customer engagement and experience. These companies have implemented AR devices in stores to provide customers with visual merchandising of their products. For example, Charlotte Tilbury had partnered with software company Holition for implementation of AR-based magic mirrors in its stores.

As AR continues to dominate the tech world, established technology players as well as tech startups are expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the forthcoming years. In September 2020, the U.S. Navy had selected AVATAR Partners, a leading provider of AR, VR, and MR software solutions for the defense sector, to provide its Simplified, Intelligent AR Quality Assurance (SIA-QA) platform to improve naval applications.

