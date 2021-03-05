North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market 2021 Business Scenario – Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Entegris Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc

North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market – Growths, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 Ð 2025)

The North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The North American atomic layer deposition market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355804/north-america-atomic-layer-deposition-market-growths-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market are Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Entegris Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., Nano-Master Inc., ALD NanoSolutions Inc. and Forge Nano Inc., Picosun USA LLC., ASM International, Tokyo Electron US Holdings Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – Lam Research Corporation collaborated with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and opened a new advanced technology production facility in Penang, Malaysia. The new facility is expected to be 700,000 sq. ft and the construction is expected to begin in early 2020. It is projected that approximately 350 jobs will be created over the next three years, including roles in manufacturing, facilities, and on-site shipping and receiving.

– January 2020 – Entegris Inc. acquired Sinmat, a CMP slurry manufacturer located in Gainesville, Florida. It is now part of the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials Division of Entegris Inc. Sinmat is one of the leaders in production of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries used for polishing ultra-hard surface materials, including SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride). SiC and GaN are substrates utilized in the fast-growing end-markets of power electronics and advanced communications. This acquisition is likely to broaden Entegris capabilities in CMP cleans, filtration, and applications technology.

Key Market Trends:

Semiconductor and Electronics Segment are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Forecast Period

– The market is expected to be driven due to the increasing electronics industry and semiconductor solutions in North America. The surging number of solar energy projects and data centers across the United States and Canada, to meet the demand for renewable and clean sources of energy, is driving the production of Li-ion battery and solar systems.

– Explosive growth in cloud computing has created a strong demand for data centers in the United States. Northern Virginia, the world’s largest data center market by a large margin, planned nearly 15-meter sq. ft space for construction, according to the CBRE Q1 2019 report.

– Climate change is shaping data center legislation, and technology and players are entering in partnership with energy providers in developing more energy-efficient power generating systems. For instance, in January 2020, NV Energy, the country’s largest public utility, partnered with Google to power its upcoming USD 600 million data center in Henderson. The agreement involves roughly 350 MW of solar photovoltaics or PV, and between 250 MW and 280 MW of battery storage at one or more hybrid projects.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355804/north-america-atomic-layer-deposition-market-growths-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Atomic Layer Deposition Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.