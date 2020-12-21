North America Aromatherapy Market | Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, and Demand

The North American aromatherapy market is predicted to reach a value of $1,639.9 million, increasing from $763.7 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), as per a report by P&S Intelligence. The market is growing due to the rising preference of consumers towards natural products, surging disposable income, increasing occurrence of skin diseases, and growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. On the basis of product, the market is divided into equipment and consumables.

Between the two, the consumables division is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the launch of new products by players in the market and expanding essential oil market. For example, Young Living Essential Oils made an announcement regarding a series of new products, such as beautiful diffuser, new skincare line, Savvy Minerals makeup line, advanced essential oil-infused wearable ring for improving family, home, and skin-care, and new essential oil blends, in August 2020.

Geographically, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period (2014–2019), and it is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is due to the increasing disposable income, owing to which larger number of people are able to spend more money on their wellbeing and health. In addition to this, the expenditure in the healthcare sector in the country is also increasing, which, in turn, is driving the regional domain.

