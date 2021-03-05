North America Anti-Caking Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The North America Anti-Caking Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

North America’s anti-caking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Anti-Caking Market: BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, and ArrMaz Products, L.P.

Market Overview:

– The demand for the anti-caking agents market is majorly driven by its extensive usage in the food and beverage industries. In food and beverage industries, anti-caking agents help in moisture absorption functionality, maintains the free-flow, texture, and organoleptic properties of the product, thus enhancing the shelf-life of the product. It is also used in other industries such as cosmetics and personal care industries, pharmaceuticals, and others. Furthermore, the availability of raw materials and the presence of the highest number of anti-caking manufacturing companies in the region has further propelled the growth of the market.

– However, only specific amounts of anti-caking agents, which are classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), designated by the US Food and Drug Administration, are permitted in food & beverage applications, therefore limiting its consumption in the aforementioned application. Also, several health hazards and side-effects associated with anti-caking agents are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Acquisitive Demand of Sodium Compound as a Anti-Caking Agent in Food & Beverage Industries

The demand for sodium compounds in food and beverage industries have increased significantly, owing to its increasing demand in beer making, soft drinks, carbonated beverages, baked goods, noodles, and confectionery. Also, the large demand for sodium compounds in food and beverage products, other than being an anti-caking agent, was to enhance the flavors of foods and act as a preservative, which made it a more preferred alternative. Furthermore, regulatory bodies imposing favoring regulations for the usage of various anti-caking agents in different food and beverage industries are boosting the sodium compound’s market growth. For instance, the FDA has approved sodium salts of fatty acids as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) that is safe to use as an anti-caking agent. These regulations have further resulted in a significant rise in the import values of sodium compounds which are used as an anti-caking agent in the North America Countries.

United States to have the Fastest Growing Market in the Region

The United States in the North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing market in the anti-caking market, owing to the high demand for processed food in the country. In addition, regulations from the regulatory bodies for the use of substances as an anti-caking agent in the country has further boosted the market in the region. For instance, approvals of different substances such as Calcium stearate, Diatomaceous earth, Exfoliated hydrobiotite (Verxite), Salts of fatty acids (of aluminum, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium), Magnesium stearate, Prussiate of soda (Na ferrocyanide decahydrate), Pyrophyllite (aluminum silicate monohydrate), Silicon dioxide, Verxite flakes, and Verxite granules (Exfoliated hydrobiotite), as an anti-caking agent for the use in different industries such as food and beverage, feed, and cosmetics industries, where anti-caking agent serves an important role, has also propelled the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



The North America anti-caking market is competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, J.M. Huber Corporation, and ArrMaz Products, L.P. among others.

Influence Of The North America Anti-Caking Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the North America Anti-Caking market.

– North America Anti-Caking market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the North America Anti-Caking market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of North America Anti-Caking market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of North America Anti-Caking market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the North America Anti-Caking market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Anti-Caking Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

