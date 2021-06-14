North America Anti-Aging Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “North America Anti-Aging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America anti-aging market size reached US$ 13 Billion in 2019.

Aging involves a series of biochemical processes that affect the overall wellness and physical appearance of the human body. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for anti-aging products as they aid in maintaining the skin’s firmness and elasticity and reducing dryness, pigmentation, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. These products are generally manufactured using retinoids, antioxidants, hydroquinone, pentapeptides, UV filters and absorbers.

At present, North America represents one of the leading markets for anti-aging products on account of the high average life expectancy in the region. Moreover, high per capita income, improved standards of living and easy availability of innovative products are some of the other key factors driving the anti-aging market growth. Besides this, a strong influence of social media is also encouraging consumers to invest in plastic surgeries, breast implants and botulinum toxin injection therapies, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the region in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Demography

1. Age Group

2. Gender

3. Income

Breakup by Industry

1. Skin Care Industry

2. Hair Care Industry

3. Dental Care Industry

Breakup by Product Type

1. Anti-Wrinkle Products

2. Anti-Pigmentation Products

3. Chemical Peels

4. Sunscreen Products

5. Hair Care Products

6. Anti- Hair fall Products

Breakup by Devices and Technology

1. Microdermabrasion Devices

2. Aesthetic Energy Devices

3. Competitive Landscape

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

