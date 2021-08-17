North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america anhydrous milk fat market reached a volume of 51,490 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) is obtained by separating oil fat from milk or cream through centrifugation. The water content of the milk is completely removed so that the fat concentrate comprises at least 99.8% pure milk solids. AMF is creamy, whitish-yellow in color and free from additives, preservatives and fatty-acids. It is nutritious and has calcium and vitamins A, D, E and K2 that are vital for maintaining a healthy body. Besides this, it has a long shelf life ranging from 12 to 24 months. Consequently, AMF is utilized as an alternative to other fats in the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the North American region.

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america anhydrous milk fat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america anhydrous milk fat market on the basis of end-use and country.

Breakup by End-Use:

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionary

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

