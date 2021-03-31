North America Airport Asset Tracking Market is expected to grow to US$ 158.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027Top Companies Like Adveez, Asset Fusion Limited, Ctrack, Geotab Inc.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Airport Asset Tracking Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

North America is expected to grow from US$ 73.0 million in 2019 to US$ 158.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Airports possess a wide range of assets, including several ground support equipment used for aircraft service between flights. For many years, a growing number of players have launched various tracking solutions used for keeping a track of these assets, thereby enhancing the productivity of ground-handling operations as well as maintenance practices. Generally, airport assets are categorized into motorized (ground service equipment) and non-motorized equipment. Airport asset tracking and management solutions enable operators to have a graphical illustration of ground handling processes as well as obtain status and location of fleet assets historically and in real-time. A rise in the number of flights in North America owing to the increasing number of air passengers is a key factor driving the growth of the North America airport asset tracking market. Airlines and airport authorities are under tremendous pressure to offer enhanced customer service, along with operating efficiently. Thus, to gain cost-competitiveness and save time, airlines are increasingly investing in advanced software, which is expected to boost the North America airport asset tracking market growth in the coming years.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Adveez

Asset Fusion Limited

Ctrack

Geotab Inc.

Radiant RFID, LLC

Steerpath Oy

Unilode Aviation Solutions

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Airport Asset Tracking Market.

