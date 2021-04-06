North America Acrylic Adhesives Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – 3M, Adhesives Research Inc., American Biltrite Far East Inc., Arkema Group, Ashland

The North America Acrylic Adhesives market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Acrylic Adhesives Market with its specific geographical regions.

North America acrylic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The demand for acrylic adhesives is widely driven with growth in the number of construction projects and growth of packaging industry. However, the market growth may be hindered by the stringent VOC emission regulations related to acrylic adhesives disposal and/or substitution from different feedstock.

– The water-based acrylic adhesives segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of solvent-based adhesives on environment and human health.

– Shifting focus towards the bio-based adhesives and replacement of solvent-borne adhesives in construction industry are likely to offer opportunities for the acrylic adhesives market in North America.

– United States stand to be the largest market for acrylic adhesives in the region, with consumption being majorly driven by the end-user industries, like construction, electronics and packaging.

3M, Adhesives Research Inc., American Biltrite Far East Inc., Arkema Group, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams, Dow, DuPont, Dymax Corporation, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hexion, Huntsman International LLC, ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), Jowat AG, Mapei Inc., Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company), MUNZING Corporation, Paramelt B.V., Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG

Market Scenario

Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market

– The packaging industry dominates the consumption of acrylic adhesives, as they are widely useful in the manufacturing of various products, such as tapes, cases, labels, and cartons.

– In North America, countries such as United States, Canada and Mexico have strong dependency on processed and packaged food.

– Further, growing e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation and development related to product packaging have been influencing the demand for packaging materials in the region.

– However, flexible packaging segment of the packaging industry is witnessing strong growth in food and consumer goods industry, owing to its lightweight and ease of handling benefits.

– Hence, all such trends influencing the demand for packaging materials are further increasing the consumption of acrylic adhesives in packaging industry.

Competitive Landscape

The Acrylic Adhesives market is consolidated, with major North America players occupying large market shares and competing fiercely with local players and private labels. The market consists of prominent players, like Mars Inc., Hills Pet Nutrition, Nestle Purina Petcare, and Blue Buffalo. Consisting heavily of large multinational players, the market also houses many private label players. Apart from the presence of a loyal customer base, the major players in the market benefit from substantial marketing and innovation capacities.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

