North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2030
North America 5G enabled autonomous robots market is expected to grow by 14.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $15.39 billion by 2030.
Highlighted with 27 tables and 52 figures, this 122-page report “North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 5G enabled autonomous robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 5G enabled autonomous robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.
Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Hardware
– Software
– Service
Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)
– Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)
– Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
– Humanoid
– Other Robot Types
Based on mode of operation, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Remotely Operated Robots
– Semi-Autonomous Robots
– Fully-Autonomous Robots
Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Agriculture & Forest
– Healthcare
– Power & Energy
– Defense & Security
– Industry and Manufacture
– Logistics and Retail
– Autonomous Vehicles & Transportation
– Aerospace
– Other Verticals
Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Consumer
– Enterprise
– Government
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America 5G enabled autonomous robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3D Robotics
ABB Ltd
Adept Technology
Amazon Robotics
Asus
Auris Surgical Robotics
Bluefin Robotics Corporation
Ericsson
Google
Honda Motors
Intel
iRobot
KUKA
Lely Group
Nokia
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Paslin
Qorvo
RealDoll
Samsung
SoftBank
True Companion
Verizon Communications
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
ZTE Corporation
