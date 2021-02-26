North America 3D Scanners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020-2026

The North America 3D Scanners market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2020-2026 due to increasing emphasis on quality control and the need to collect large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis about medical treatments.

3D scanners have become a vital tool to reduce the product development and production time of the product, thereby providing players with a competitive edge. The advent of standardized light technology, in contrast to conventional laser dot or laser line technology, is also expected to drive development. Ongoing technological advances in portability, scanning range and image quality have opened up new application areas for this equipment. Also, the increase in demand for the 3D printing market, the use of high definition film recording content, and the preservation of historic sites by 3D scanners are some of the factors that are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. In the manufacturing sector, 3D scanning technology has emerged as a crucial component of modern quality control and inspection systems. The manufacturing industry has faced several challenges, in which health, timing, and cost have gone beyond the budget limits set, due to inadequate and incorrect dimensional control procedures. Nevertheless, most 3D scanners are costly, which has become a significant limitation on the adoption of 3D scanners.

Growth drivers

The growing technology

The continuous growth of technology is one of the major factors that fueling demand across the region. Incipient trends, such as Mixed Reality (MR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the increasing combination of wearable devices in automotive manufacturing and aerospace design, are expected to drive the market. Increasing numbers of specialized wearable devices, augmented by portable and sophisticated 3D scanners, may theoretically make the human-techno interaction more immersive, practical, and adjunct to manufacturing processes.

Growth in widely available applications

The growth in widely available application of 3D scanners is fueling the market growth. The 3D scanning market is estimated to see significant growth due to increasing eminence in various industry segments, including dimensional mechanical inspection, high-quality archaeology, aerospace, and defense.

3D Scanners Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the 3D Scanners are Creaform USA Inc., Hexagon AB, Exact Metrology Inc., 3D Digital Corp., ARTEC 3D, HP Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Basis Software Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In April 2019, Creaform has launched a third-generation Go scanning solution! Solution of SCAN. Go! The Go! Scan SPARK is a portable 3D scanner designed for professional development of products.

In June 2018, Hexagon AB launched Leica RTC360, a laser scanner equipped with edge computing technology to enable fast and highly accurate creation of 3D models in the field. According to the company, it is the world’s first 3D laser scanner with automatic in-field pre-registration.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the North America 3D Scanners market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the North America 3D Scanners market into two regions, namely, US and Canada.

To outline, categorized and forecast the North America 3D Scanners market based on the offering, type, range, end-user, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the North America 3D Scanners Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2015-2018 Base Year – 2018 Forecast – 2019-2025 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Range, By End-User and Region Key Players Creaform USA Inc., Hexagon AB, Exact Metrology Inc., 3D Digital Corp., ARTEC 3D, HP Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Basis Software Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., and Other Prominent Players

By Type

Optical scanners

Laser scanner

Structured light scanners

By Range

Short range scanner

Medium range scanner

Long range scanner

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Construction

Energy & Power

Tunnel & Mining

Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

Others

By Region

U.S.

Canada

