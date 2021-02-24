North America 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market will reach $9.27 billion by 2030.

North America 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is expected to grow by 8.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $9.27 billion by 2030 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 54 figures, this 121-page report “North America 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, System Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 2D and 3D machine vision systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 2D and 3D machine vision systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, System Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Lighting System

• Optical System/Cameras and Lens

• Vision Processing System

• Frame Grabber

• Sensors

• Communication System

Software

• Traditional

• Deep Learning

Service

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• 2D Machine Vision

• 3D Machine Vision

Based on system type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• PC-based Machine Vision

• Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Robotic Guidance and Automation

• Quality Assurance & Inspection

• Positioning & Guidance

• Measurement

• Mapping

• Identification

• Security & Surveillance

• Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

• Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Food and Beverage

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Medical and Pharmaceuticals

• Logistics

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, System Type, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America 2D and 3D machine vision systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

A&B Software

Active Silicon Ltd

Adimec Advanced Image Systems B.V

Aicon 3D Systems

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Canon USA Inc

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Epic Systems Inc

IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh

ISRA Vision AG

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies

MVTec Software GmbH

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Sick AG

Stemmer Imaging

Tordivel AS

XIMEA GmbH

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 28

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 31

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Component 35

3.1 Market Overview by Component 35

3.2 Hardware 37

3.2.1 Lighting System 39

3.2.2 Optical System/Cameras and Lens 40

3.2.3 Vision Processing System 41

3.2.4 Frame Grabber 42

3.2.5 Sensors 43

3.2.6 Communication System 44

3.4 Software 45

3.5 Service 47

4 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology 48

4.1 Market Overview by Technology 48

4.2 2D Machine Vision 50

4.3 3D Machine Vision 51

5 Segmentation of North America Market by System Type 52

5.1 Market Overview by System Type 52

5.2 PC-based Machine Vision 54

5.3 Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision 55

6 Segmentation of North America Market by Application 56

6.1 Market Overview by Application 56

6.2 Robotic Guidance and Automation 58

6.3 Quality Assurance & Inspection 59

6.4 Positioning & Guidance 60

6.5 Measurement 61

6.6 Mapping 62

6.7 Identification 63

6.8 Security & Surveillance 64

6.9 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) 65

6.10 Other Applications 66

7 Segmentation of North America Market by Industrial Vertical 67

7.1 Market Overview by Industrial Vertical 67

7.2 Automotive 69

7.3 Consumer Electronics 70

7.4 Food and Beverage 71

7.5 Electronics and Semiconductor 72

7.6 Medical and Pharmaceuticals 73

7.7 Logistics 74

7.8 Other Verticals 75

8 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 76

8.1 Overview of North America Market 76

8.2 U.S. 79

8.3 Canada 83

8.4 Mexico 85

9 Competitive Landscape 87

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 87

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 90

9.3 Company Profiles 91

10 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management 115

10.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market 115

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 118

