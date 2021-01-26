North Africa Battery Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Toshiba Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, and Duracell Inc

The North Africa Battery Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The North Africa battery market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North Africa Battery Market: Toshiba Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, and Duracell Inc.

31 Mar, 2020: TOKYO—Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) today announced that its SCiB™ lithium-ion battery modules and related components for building a battery system are the first to win approval for use in marine vessels from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (hereinafter “ClassNK”), the international ship classification society that promotes protection of life and property at sea, and protection of the marine environment.

Ships with the battery system can use renewable energy sources to charge the SCiB™ while at sea, allowing the system to power on-board equipment while the ship is at anchor and to provide power when entering or leaving port. At a time when pollution regulations are increasingly focused on the emissions ships generate*1, the SCiB™ will contribute to the protection of the marine and global environments.

The certification covers twelve storage battery system components, including SCiB™ lithium-ion rechargeable battery modules, current sensors, and the battery management unit (“BMU”) which monitors the voltage, temperature, and current of the battery module. Certified battery system components are exempt from tests ordinarily required for storage battery system components, and allow a battery system to be built in a relatively short period of time.

Aug 27, 2019: Kochi: Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Co. Limited (KEL) is in discussion with Toshiba to manufacture fast charging lithium ion (li-ion)batteries for electrical vehicles. The Toshiba team from Japan visited the Mamala unit of KEL on Tuesday.

“We are keen to collaborate with Toshiba to assemble li-ion batteries of different capacities for various types of electric vehicles, boats, etc. We have shown our facility to team and have also shown the vacant land available at the unit which is suitable for establishing electric battery assembling unit to the delegation.” said Shaji Varghese, MD of KEL

Key Market Trends

– The lithium-ion battery segment, due to the significant reduction in the manufacturing and retail cost, has become more accessible to the people in use, such as in mobile phones and other electronic devices, and is likely going to be the fastest-growing segment in the North Africa battery market.

– The increasing involvement of the country, such as Tunisia towards its renewable and electric vehicle (EV) sector is likely going to create several opportunities for the North Africa battery market in the future.

– Because of its increasing solar and wind energy installation and upcoming projects to generate clean energy, Egypt is expected to be the largest market for the North Africa battery during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion Batteries to Dominate the Market

– Lithium-ion batteries are a rechargeable type of battery that is commonly used in electronic devices and energy vehicles. These batteries also being used for the storage of energy from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

– The energy densities of these batteries are quite high and have a round trip efficiency of 85% to 95%, which means the ratio of energy output/released to energy input/stored. The lithium-ion battery is a low maintenance battery, and the cells of the battery cause little harm to the environment when disposed of.

– Moreover, the governments of the countries in the region are promoting electric vehicles (EV) in their countries and are reaching out to attract any foreign investments. The different governments launch several initiatives and policies in the region regarding electric vehicles (EV).

– In March 2020, the President of Algeria called for the promotion of electric cars aiming to reduce the carbon footprints by the country. The government has therefore announced new specifications governing the activity of the automotive industry in Algeria. For promoting electric vehicles in the country, the government took several measures, such as restricting the importation of second-handed fossil fuels cars with the age of fewer than three years and prohibiting diesel-based cars for importation. These restrictions on second-handed fossil fuel-based cars are expected to drive the electric vehicles sector in the country, which uses lithium-ion batteries for generating power.

– In 2019, Eni S.p.A, an Italian oil major, inaugurated a new solar photovoltaic (PV) plant along with the national company, Entreprise Tunisienne d Activit’s Ptrolires (ETAP) in Tunisia. The installation was built near the production plant and is expected to produce solar energy using an off operational grid configuration. The energy produced by the Adam photovoltaic (PV) plant is likely to be used directly by the industrial site, thus reducing gas consumption. The plant was built under the cooperation agreement with ETAP also includes a 2.2 MWp/1.5MWh lithium-ion battery storage system that is likely to facilitate integration with existing gas turbines, ensuring optimization of operating costs.

– Hence, owing to the above points, the lithium-ion segment is likely going to be the fastest-growing segment in the North Africa battery market during the forecast period.

Egypt Expected to Dominate the Market

– Egypt is the largest economy of North Africa and has been attracting investments from other countries across the globe for the development of the batteries manufacturing facilities.

– Moreover, the government has set targets for renewable to make up 42% of the country’s electricity mix by 2035, based on rapid solar and wind deployment. This is likely going to drive the battery market as batteries can be used to store extra power generated from renewable. In 2019, Egypt’s total installed solar capacity was 1668 megawatts (MW), compared to 771 megawatts (MW) in 2018.

– The automotive industry in Egypt is witnessing rapid growth in the electric vehicles market, thus driving the country’s battery market. Previously the batteries used in electric vehicles used to cost approximately half the price of the car, which made it non-economical for the people, but with the reduction in battery prices, it is feasible for the common people in the country.

– In 2019, Foton Motor announced to be producing electric buses in Egypt. A joint venture of Foton Motor, Egyptian Ministry of Military Production, and International Marathon United Technologies (IMUT) are going to develop the electric bus production in Egypt. It is expected to produce 2000 electric buses in four years.

– In 2019, Scatec Solar completed six solar plants of 65 megawatts (MW) each totaling to 390 megawatts (MW) in Benban solar park located near Aswan in Upper Egypt. The project was the part of the 1.8 gigawatts (GW) Benban solar park in which Scatec Solar is the largest developer.?Such projects in the country require a battery storage system, further expected to drive the battery market.

– Hence, owing to the above points, Egypt is expected to dominate the North Africa battery market during the forecast period.

Influence Of The North Africa Battery Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the North Africa Battery market.

– North Africa Battery market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the North Africa Battery market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of North Africa Battery market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of North Africa Battery market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the North Africa Battery market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North Africa Battery Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

