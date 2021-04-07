Nordic Commercial Printing market  2021 Strategic Assessments – Aller Tryk A/S, Sanoma Media Finland Oy, Amedia Trykk og Distribusjon

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Nordic Commercial Printing Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Nordic Commercial Printing investments from 2021 till 2025.

Nordic Commercial Printing market is growing at a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Nordic Commercial Printing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Aller Tryk A/S, Sanoma Media Finland Oy, Amedia Trykk og Distribusjon, Bold Printing Group AB, Botnia Print, Daily Print, Gota Media AB, Pressgrannar AB, ScandBook Holding, Schibsted Trykk AS, Tryck i Norrbotten, UPC Center, V-TAB AB, Ålgård Offset

Industry News And Developments:

– October 2019 – TC Transcontinental announced the acquisition of Holland & Crosby Limited, a manufacturing company specialized in in-store marketing product printing, including advertising display and signage, for Denmark retailers. The transaction is aligned with TC Transcontinental’s strategy of enhancing its offering in the promising vertical of in-store marketing product printing which has been continuously growing for several years.

Scope of the Report

– Commercial printing covers a broad range of materials including product manuals, catalogs, direct mail, books, and transactional purposes. For large print-runs, offset printing – which includes the creation of print plates – remains the principal means. However, there is a burgeoning requirement for digital printing, which does not need plates and is nimble enough for short-run production in a wide variety of applications and fast turnaround.

– The lithographic process is observed to be dominating the retail print industry but is expected to suffer market share to methods such as digital prints that are entirely suited to shorter print runs. Application segments include advertising, office products, catalogs, periodicals, labels and wrappers, and directories. Furthermore, it can be used to print garments, books, & other fabrics, documents, financial & legal forms, catalogs, & directories simultaneously with office products.

Key Market Trends

Digital Printing is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Digital printing has been making the segment evolve apart from the traditional use of renewable resources to improving print accuracy and significantly reducing emissions and wastage. With a rising concern among the printing companies and overall goal to meet the sustainability goals, they are reducing their carbon footprint.

– Drop-on-demand (DOD) technology is further sub-divided into thermal DOD and piezoelectric DOD. Most consumer inkjet printers use the thermal inkjet process. Inkjet printing uses thermal excitation to move the tiny drops of ink onto the substrates. Most commercial and industrial inkjet printers, along with some consumer printers, use a piezoelectric material that is excited by the application of a voltage to ensure a continuous flow of ink. When the voltage is applied, the shape of the piezoelectric material changes, generating a pressure pulse in the fluid that forces a droplet of ink from the nozzle.

Revenue from the Newspaper Printing is Expected to Follow the Downward Trend

– According to the latest data released by the Nordicom, the newspaper revenue in the Nordic countries decreased to NOK 11,028 million in 2019 from NOK 13, 947 million in 2013. The data indicates the significant drop in circulation across the countries, and the largest drop is experienced among the national single-copy-sold tabloids in each country.

– The newspaper printing companies are also actively looking forward to making strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain on market share. For instance, in May 2020, Sanoma Media Finland announced the acquisition of Alma Media’s regional news media business by investing over USD 125 million for printing services provider Alma Manu Oy. The company has over 185,000 subscribers, with only 15% of digital copy subscribers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Nordic Commercial Printing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

