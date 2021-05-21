Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028
Market Size – USD 40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for advanced material across industries
The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.38 billion by end of 2028 from a value of USD 40 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to Growing demand from these industries coupled with increasing awareness about benefits of its adoption. Increasing its demand from end use industries owing to excellent properties is estimated to drive growth of the market over the foreseeable future.
The comprehensive analysis of the Nonwoven Fabrics market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Nonwoven Fabrics market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry.
The Nonwoven Fabrics research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., TWE Group, and PFNonwovens.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Nonwoven Fabrics market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Nonwoven Fabrics market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry throughout the forecast period.
By Polymer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- PP
- PE
- PET
- Wood pulp
- Rayon
- Others
By Layer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Single-layer
- Multilayer
By Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Disposable
- Non-disposable
By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Spunbond
- Wet laid
- Dry laid
- Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Hygiene
- Medical
- Filtration
- Automotive
- Consumer products
- Building & Construction
- Others
Nonwoven Fabrics market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Nonwoven Fabrics Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Nonwoven Fabrics market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Nonwoven Fabrics industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Nonwoven Fabrics market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
