Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Overview

Nonwoven fabric is a kind of the fabric materials that are made of the staple and short fibers continuously bonded together with the help of mechanical, chemical, or solvent treatment. Intrinsically, they do not have any well-organized and coordinated geometrical structure. Due to its structure, it has better absorption and filtration properties and thus it is flexible to utilize these fabrics in several applications. They are flame-resistant, breathable, heat sealable, tear-resistant, soft, and stable in nature.

Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Growth Factors

The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing need for personal hygiene products like sanitary napkins. The other foremost factor driving the growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market is the rapidly increasing birth rates across the globe that have boosted the demand for baby diapers. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population fueled the demand of the adult incontinence products which in turn, also boosted the growth of the market globally.

Nonwoven fabrics are utilized in the construction industry in the geometric form to extend the durability of the roads. Moreover, the low maintenance cost of nonwoven fabric is boosting the market growth. The proliferation of the automobile sector is positively shaping the trajectory of the global nonwoven fabrics market. The automobile industry incorporates the nonwoven fabric owing to its moldability, durability, and light-weight.

The on-going advancements in the healthcare sector induced the adoption of safety measures while performing medical practices. Hence, the manufacturers are aiming for the development of the bio-based nonwoven fabrics to lower the reliability of petrochemicals to minimize the environmental impact associated with the traditional nonwovens and hence bolster the market growth. Advanced fibers like polylactic acid (PLA) extracted from vegetable starch and viscose extracted from wood comply with the environmental regulations and are utilized in making innovative products for consumers.

Spunlaid technology is expected to witness a significant growth owing to much-offered benefits like high liquid retention, low traceability, random fibrous structure, and many more. Moreover, the growing adoption of nonwoven spunlaid technology in various applications like industrial insulation and core metal packaging due to the high tear resistance further propels market growth.

Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Segmentation

The global nonwoven fabrics market can be segmented into polymer type, layer, function, application, technology, and region.

By polymer type, the market can be segmented into polypropylene, polyurethane, wood pulp, rayon, polyester, and others. The polypropylene segment holds the largest share in the global nonwoven fabrics market owing to the broad spectrum availability of the materials in different grades and its extensive properties which can be modified by auxiliary chemicals treatments. The segment is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period.

The polyester is expected to hold hegemony in the coming years owing to the high penetration in various applications like agriculture, medical & surgical, automotive, and many more.

By layer, the market can be segmented into multilayer and single-layer.

By function, the market can be segmented into disposable and non-disposable. The non-disposable segment holds the largest market share due to the proliferation of construction sector in developing countries boosting the demand for geometric structure textiles to enhance the durability of the roads.

By application, the market can be segmented into building & construction, consumer products, automotive, filtration, medical & hygiene, and others. Among the classifieds segments, the hygiene segment holds the hegemony owing to its unique properties of nonwoven fabrics like softness, smoothness, absorption properties, comfort & fit, strength, and others.

By technology, the market can be segmented into dry-laid, wet-laid, spun-bond, and others.

The spun-bond segment dominates the global nonwoven fabrics market owing to the widespread application of nonwoven fabric in construction, hygiene products, agriculture, wipes, coating substrates, battery separators, and others.

Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global nonwoven fabrics market due to the various factors like growing domestic demands for hygiene products, expanding working population, improving global economy, and many others.

North America is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period due to increasing production of the nonwoven fabric made products.

Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global nonwoven fabrics market are Suominen Corporation, PFNonwovens, Kimberly-Clarke, Freudenberg Group, Toray Industries, Johns Manville, TWE Group, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Berry Global Inc, and Ahlstrom-Munksjo.

