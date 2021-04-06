Non-Woven Wallpaper Market projected to accumulate US $14 billion 13.86 Billion by the end of 2025 growing with a significant CAGR of 3.71%

Global Non-Woven Wallpaper Market was worth of USD 10.76 Billion in 2018 and it is estimated to reach USD 13.86 Billion by the end of 2025 growing with a significant CAGR of 3.71% during forecast period.

The non-woven wallpaper is technologically advanced material wallpaper which is easy to install and remove. These wallpapers can be directly paste on the wall instead of paper. Non-woven wallpapers are the fibrous material strips. Moreover, this kind of wallpaper is also tear resistant. The major advantages of non-woven wallpaper include; easy to repositioned, no soaking time needed, it is perfect for kitchen and bathrooms, can be easily cleaned, environment friendly and it can be removed and rehung from scratch, without damaging either the wall or the wallpaper. There are many kinds of wallpaper available in the market but the non-woven is currently the most utilized ones.

Scope of The Report:

Non-Woven Wallpaper Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Non-Woven Wallpaper Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Non-woven wallpaper is used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings and is a part of interior decoration. Due to its diversifying characteristics, such as color diversity, rich patterns, environmental protection, convenient installation, and so on, it has considerable popularity. Durability and convenience of installation in comparison to the other conventional wall decoration methods such as wall painting, increases its demand in the industry. Furthermore, increasing growth of the real estate industry majorly fuels the growth of the non-woven wallpaper market. For instance; according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contribute 13 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2025. This kind of activity may generate huge demand for non-woven wallpapers market over forecast period.

Prominent Key Players of Non-Woven Wallpaper Market:

Asheu,Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Création, York Wallpapers, Lilycolor, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering, Zambaiti Parati, Brewster Home Fashions, Walker Greenbank Group, LSI Wallcovering, J.Josephson, Len-Tex Corporation, Osborne&little, KOROSEAL Interior Products, Grandeco Wallfashion, F. Schumacher & Company, Laura Ashley, DAEWON CHEMICAL, Wallquest, Yulan Wallcoverings, Fidelity Wallcoverings, Roysons Corporation, Wallife, Topli, Beitai Wallpaper, Johns Manville, Artshow Wallpaper, Yuhua Wallpaper, Coshare

It was introduced to the marketplace few years ago and quickly established itself as the preferred substrate for most of the manufacturers due to its various advantages. This substrate is made of both natural and synthetic fibres, which means that the wallpaper is both breathable and washable. Non-woven wallpaper in the wallpaper industry is more preferred by the large number of consumers as home decoration materials, which has the characteristics of health and environmental protection, but also in trend with the standards of modern wallpaper applications.

The revenue of non-woven wallpaper market is mainly attributed to its beneficial advantages over the other kinds of wallpapers available in the market. It is the most user-friendly option in the market yet, very easy to hang and hassle free. Its major advantages include: It is easy to install and remove, environment friendly, washable and others. Non-woven is a light paper backing that is easy to hang and easy to remove. It is more difficult to tear, even when it is wet during the application process. Non-vinyl wallpaper is better for the environment as it is produced without using vinyl. And, also it produces no such chemical during its manufacturing process, means it’s an overall significantly lower carbon footprint. Non-woven materials has a unique straddle structure, convenient air, waterproof and moisture proof, formaldehyde free, can effectively regulate indoor air humidity, with noise, breathable, flexible, lightweight, non-combustion, easy decomposition, non-toxic non irritating, rich colors, can be recycled and etc. It can be easily cleaned with mild soap and water so it’s a perfect option for heavy traffic areas of the home. It is also tear resistant, which makes very easy its application, it can be easily repositioned, and even the entire strip can be removed and rehung from scratch, without damaging neither the wall or the wallpaper. Thus, all these advantages of non-woven wall paper increases the demand for it and accelerate the market revenue.

In addition, increasing disposable income and growth in sophistication in the middle class housing needs also makes a way for revenue growth of the market. Real estate players are focusing on value addition by offering the sophisticated, advanced designs and luxurious interiors to lure consumers. Furthermore, with increasing residential construction and rising spending power of people coupled with urbanization in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific is also expected to supplement the revenue growth of this market. Moreover, growth in the real estate and private construction sector, coupled with urbanization are likely to augment the global wallpapers market during the forecast timeline. Emergence of eco-friendly wallpapers has captured consumers from the environment-friendly living domain, creating new growth opportunities for many market players and creates new revenue growth opportunities. Thus, all these factors are expected to attribute for the revenue growth of the global non-woven wallpaper market within the forecast period.

Non-Woven Wallpaper Market Key Market Segments:

by Type: Type I, Type II

by Application: Entertainment Places, Office, Household, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

