Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2020 to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

Owens Corning, Saertex, Jushi, Ppg Industries, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain Adfors, Ahlstrom Oyj, among others.

The market for the non-woven glass fiber prepreg is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% globally during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

– Increasing demand from the automobile sector and growing demand for lightweight and fire-resistant composites are driving the market growth.

– The high cost of production and the outbreak of COVID-19 are the reasons expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Insights:

Growing Demand from Automobile Sector

– Non-woven glass fiber prepreg is a strong composite material with excellent mechanical properties. The growing demand for light-weight automobiles has increased the usage of non-woven glass fiber prepreg in recent times.

– The properties of non-woven glass fiber prepreg include stiffness and strength, good thermal and corrosion resistance, electrical and chemical properties, and significant weight savings over metals.

– The demand for non-woven glass fiber prepreg has been increasing from sports goods, aircraft primary structures, load-carrying structures, and automobiles.

– Recently, most of the automobile manufacturers are shifting towards high-performance composites because of its advantages. Non-woven glass fiber prepregs can improve energy efficiency, reduce vehicle emissions, and increase safety at reduced program costs.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed automobile sector in China, Korea, and Japan, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the wind energy, aerospace, and defense sectors through the years.

– Due to government regulations, all the developing and developed countries are looking forward to sustainable energy. So, the demand for wind energy has been rising. Non-woven glass fiber prepreg is being majorly used in wind energy (turbine blades) applications.

– In Asia-Pacific, the aerospace and defense sectors have been growing significantly in recent years. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest producers of aerospace components and a leading exporter of aerospace components and materials to other countries.

– According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), Asia-Pacific leads global automobile production in recent years and it alone occupies a 30% share globally.

Regions are covered By Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

