Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market 2020 Size, Share, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2022

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market by Type, Application, and Verticals-Global Opportunity Analysis Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”, projects that the world NVM market would reach $82 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific leads the world market and accounts for more than 40% share of the overall NVM market revenue followed by North America. The Asia-Pacific market growth is mainly driven by factors such as increasing number of datacenters and increasing use of NVM in consumer electronics manufacturing activity.

The latest survey on Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with 200+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition is facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and may trend in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted till 2027, product outline, the organization’s required raw materials, and others growth factors.

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the NVM market are focused to expand their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc., Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Micron Technology, Inc.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Research Report provides an overview of the industry based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2021-2027). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on research and development of new products.

However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of products in certain locations.

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market. Key segments analyzed in the research by Product, by Type, by End User and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market Regional Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Key findings of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market:

In 2014, electrically addressed type led the overall NVM market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Automotive industry vertical segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the analysis period.

Consumer electronics segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing application of NVM in smartphone and wearable device.

Japan is the major shareholder accounting for about 34% share of the Asia-Pacific NVM market.

