Non-Volatile Memory Express Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027
Global non-volatile memory express market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 124.05 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the explosion of the data generation speed, amid shift of various industrial operations towards digitalization.
Market Definition: Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market
Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) is interface specifications designed for access of non-volatile storage media connected with the help of peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe). This protocol is designed to enhance the speed of transfer between the enterprise and client. This specification exhibits high levels of feature collection all designed to promote the performance features and operations
Market Drivers:
- Rapid growth in demand for SSD amongst various consumers is expected to boost the growth of this market
- Integration of this technology promotes the operational performance and low latency rate in various applications can also drive the market growth
- Significant transformations in the various technologies available in the industries; this factor is expected to promote the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- High levels of financial costs associated with the technology and its integration; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth
- Overall high costs associated with the SSD’s is expected to shift the preference of consumers towards HDD’s; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market
By Component
- Hardware
- Solid State Drives (SSDs)
- Add In Card (AIC)
- QAT
- Storage Server
- Non-volatile Memory Express Over Fabrics (NVMeoF) Cards
- Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Connections
- Others
- Software
- Services
By Communication Standard
- Ethernet
- Fiber Channel
- Infiniband Network
By Deployment Location
- On-Premise
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Co-Lo Data Centers
By Application
- On-Line Transaction Processing (OLTP)
- On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP)
- Cloud Services
- Caching
- Primary Storage
- Data Virtualization
- Others
By End-User
- Hyperscale
- Amazon
- Microsoft
- Tencent
- Alibaba
- Baidu
- Cloud Service Providers
- Enterprises/Traditional On-Premises Data Centers
By Industry Vertical
- IT & Telecommunications
- BFSI
- E-Commerce
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Western Digital Corporation announced the launch of “96-layer 3D flash NVMe SSD” range of products with the introduction of “Ultrastar DC SN640” and “Ultrastar DC SN340”. Both of these products have been designed for mixed-usage of workloads and read-focused uses. These drives have been designed to meet the growing demands for workloads in data centers
- In March 2019, Toshiba Memory Corporation’s U.S.-based subsidiary announced the launch of “XD5 Series NVMe SSD” platform designed in a 2.5 inch 7mm low-profile form factor optimizing the low latency and performances of the drives in read-intensive workload applications. The platform is compatible and highly effective in data centers and cloud environments, and is also effective in open compute project applications
Competitive Analysis
Global non-volatile memory express market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-volatile memory express market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-volatile memory express market are Broadcom; Cisco; Dell Inc.; IBM Corporation; Lenovo; Intel Corporation; Marvell; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microsemi; Pure Storage, Inc.; NetApp; Oracle; SAMSUNG; Toshiba Memory Corporation; Western Digital Corporation; Excelero, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP among others.
The Non-Volatile Memory Express market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Non-Volatile Memory Express market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Non-Volatile Memory Express market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Non-Volatile Memory Express market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Non-Volatile Memory Express. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by offline distribution channel
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in Americas
- Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in EMEA
- Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
