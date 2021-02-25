Non-Volatile Memory Express Market 2020 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Non-Volatile Memory Express Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Non-Volatile Memory Express industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Non-Volatile Memory Express Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global non-volatile memory express market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 124.05 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the explosion of the data generation speed, amid shift of various industrial operations towards digitalization.

Market Definition: Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe) is interface specifications designed for access of non-volatile storage media connected with the help of peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe). This protocol is designed to enhance the speed of transfer between the enterprise and client. This specification exhibits high levels of feature collection all designed to promote the performance features and operations

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth in demand for SSD amongst various consumers is expected to boost the growth of this market

Integration of this technology promotes the operational performance and low latency rate in various applications can also drive the market growth

Significant transformations in the various technologies available in the industries; this factor is expected to promote the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High levels of financial costs associated with the technology and its integration; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Overall high costs associated with the SSD’s is expected to shift the preference of consumers towards HDD’s; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Non-volatile Memory Express Market

By Component

Hardware Solid State Drives (SSDs) Add In Card (AIC)

QAT Storage Server Non-volatile Memory Express Over Fabrics (NVMeoF) Cards Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) Connections Others

Software

Services

By Communication Standard

Ethernet

Fiber Channel

Infiniband Network

By Deployment Location

On-Premise

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Co-Lo Data Centers

By Application

On-Line Transaction Processing (OLTP)

On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Cloud Services

Caching

Primary Storage

Data Virtualization

Others

By End-User

Hyperscale Facebook Amazon Microsoft Google Tencent Alibaba Baidu

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises/Traditional On-Premises Data Centers

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

E-Commerce

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Western Digital Corporation announced the launch of “96-layer 3D flash NVMe SSD” range of products with the introduction of “Ultrastar DC SN640” and “Ultrastar DC SN340”. Both of these products have been designed for mixed-usage of workloads and read-focused uses. These drives have been designed to meet the growing demands for workloads in data centers

In March 2019, Toshiba Memory Corporation’s U.S.-based subsidiary announced the launch of “XD5 Series NVMe SSD” platform designed in a 2.5 inch 7mm low-profile form factor optimizing the low latency and performances of the drives in read-intensive workload applications. The platform is compatible and highly effective in data centers and cloud environments, and is also effective in open compute project applications

Competitive Analysis

Global non-volatile memory express market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-volatile memory express market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-volatile memory express market are Broadcom; Cisco; Dell Inc.; IBM Corporation; Lenovo; Intel Corporation; Marvell; Micron Technology, Inc.; Microsemi; Pure Storage, Inc.; NetApp; Oracle; SAMSUNG; Toshiba Memory Corporation; Western Digital Corporation; Excelero, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP among others.

The Non-Volatile Memory Express market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Non-Volatile Memory Express market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Non-Volatile Memory Express market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Non-Volatile Memory Express market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Non-Volatile Memory Express. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by offline distribution channel

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in Americas

Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in EMEA

Licensed Non-Volatile Memory Express market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

