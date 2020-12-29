Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market Global Briefing, Growth Analysis And Opportunities Outlook 2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Hi-Tech Inks, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyoink India, Flint Group, Bureau of Indian Standards, Sakata Inx (India) Private Limited, CONSTANTIA, Mondi, Huhtamaki, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Immer Ltd, Wipak, AR Packaging Group AB, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., SÜDPACK.

Global Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of packaging in food industry is driving the market.

Toluene, also known as toluol, is an aromatic hydrocarbon. Toluene is widely used in packaging industry as it is very dangerous and unsafe. They cause many problems like exhaustion, dizziness, skin irritations, ototoxicity etc. So, these days many companies prefer non- toluene inks which are safer than the toluene. These will have less toxicity as compared to the toluene.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing consumer awareness about hazardous effect of the toluene is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for packaged food is driving the growth of this market.

Various recyclability issues are restraining the market growth.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

By Application (Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Tobacco Products, Agricultural Products, Others),

Type (Stand-up Pouches, Vacuum Pouches and Bags, Retort Pouches, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Others),

Solvent (Ethyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate/MCH=1/1, n-butyl Acetate)

The NON-TOLUENE INK FOR FLEXIBLE PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Siegwerk announced they will be using toluene free inks in India. Toluene toxicological and organoleptic properties which are dangerous and are major reason for this decision. They have totally banned the use of toluene in food packaging.

In October 2018, Flint Group India announced the launch of their non-toluene and ketone free for solvent-based gravure lamination printing. The main aim is to provide high quality and safe packaging to the customer.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

