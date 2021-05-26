Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market was valued at USD 1,352.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,357.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7%. Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology are a strong substitute to the conventional pasteurization technologies as they promise efficient and sustainable outcomes. They are being demanded increasingly for their ability to retain the freshness and original characteristics of food products. Emerging economies are witnessing a steady rise in demand for Non-thermal Pasteurization technology for advantages such as an increasing throughput and cost-cutting in the pasteurization processes.

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization industry. The report studies the following companies in detail: Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Kobe Steel Ltd., Nordion, Thyssenkrupp AG, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Bosch, Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & CO. KG, Dukane Corporation, Symbios Technologies, Universal Pure.

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

High Pressure Processing Orientation Type Vessel Volume

Pulse Electric Field

Microwave Volumetric Heating

Ultrasonic

Irradiation

Others

Food Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solid Form

Liquid Form

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food Industry Meat, Poultry and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Ready Meals

Beverages Industry Alcoholic Beer Wine Others Non-Alcoholic Juices Carbonated Drinks Others

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Cosmetics Industry

The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

The report explains the market share and sales volume of each company, along with the key details of the operations of these companies. The report further offers extensive coverage of their product portfolio, business expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue contribution, investment plans, and financial standings. The report also covers the strategic alliances observed within these key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate and government deals, partnerships and agreements, and brand promotions and product launches.

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

