Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market is Predicted to See Lucrative Gains Over 2021-2027 Covid-19 Analysis

Non-Thermal Pasteurization technology refers to the sterilization technology that kills the harmful and pathogenic microorganisms in the sterilization objects (materials, products or environment) by non-heating method, and makes the sterilization objects reach the specific aseptic degree requirements.

Major enterprises in the global market of Non-Thermal Pasteurization include:

Bosch (Germany)

Kobe Steel, Ltd (Japan)

Multivac (Germany)

Hiperbaric (Spain)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

JBT (US)

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (UK)

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market: Application segments

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Type Outlook

HPP

Irradiation

Ultrasonic

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market in Major Countries

7 North America Non-Thermal Pasteurization Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Non-Thermal Pasteurization Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Non-Thermal Pasteurization Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Non-Thermal Pasteurization Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

