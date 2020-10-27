Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2027

The quality and transparency maintained in the large scale Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market business report makes gain the trust and reliance of member companies and customers. This market research report best suits the requirements of the client. For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt market report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The report also provides list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. This business research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to grow with the growth rate of 20.21% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increased consumption of comfort foods such as ready-to-eat foods, frozen products and demand for processed foods increase the growth for the non-thermal pasteurization in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, BOSCH, American Pasteurization Company, Advanced Microwave Technologies, Hormel Foods Corporation, Multivac Sepp Haggen muller SE & Co. KG, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd among other domestic and global players

Succinct Description of the Market:

Non-thermal pasteurization, also known as cold pasteurization can be described as another food preparation technology which incorporates sustainable and efficient processes for converting raw food items into products suitable for humans.

Increasing use of snacks such as ready-to-eat, frozen, and packaged foods has boosted the market growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. Features such as the growth of convenience food consumption, the government’s investment in equipment and tools accelerate the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market. On the other hand, features such as the popular technology preferred by established players and the need for high investment is restraining the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Country Level Analysis

Non-thermal pasteurization market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, techniques, application and form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the non-thermal pasteurization market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The North American market is expected to grow at a very high CAGR due to rising expectations, such as the “Go Clean label”. The growth of North America’s non-thermal pasteurization market is due to growing awareness of the importance of non-thermal pasteurization among food products manufacturers. Also, with the rapid economic growth in the region, the demand for meat is growing especially in China, India, Japan and Australia. This increased demand for meat products has boosted the meat production in the region, which has contributed to the growth of the market. Increasing consumer busy lifestyle and health awareness are also contributing to the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Thermal Pasteurization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of techniques, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to high pressure processing (HPP), pulse electric field (PEF), microwave volumetric heating (MVH), irradiation, ultrasonic, and others. High pressure processing (HPP) is further segmented into orientation type and vessel volume.

On the basis of application, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Food is further segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and ready meals. Beverages segment is further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Alcoholic segment is further sub-segmented into beer, wine and others. Non-alcoholic segment is further sub-segmented into juice, carbonated drinks and others.

On the basis of form, the non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented to solid, and liquid.

