Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Overview, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2027 |, Roche (Genentech), Amgen, B-MS, Merck

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Roche (Genentech), Amgen, B-MS, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Product Type:

Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Celecoxib, Others

Market Segment by Application:

Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, Online

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

1.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Overview

1.1.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Product Scope

1.1.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Aspirin

2.5 Ibuprofen

2.6 Naproxen

2.7 Celecoxib

2.8 Others 3 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Drug Store

3.5 Hospital Pharmacies

3.6 Online 4 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Roche (Genentech)

5.1.1 Roche (Genentech) Profile

5.1.2 Roche (Genentech) Main Business

5.1.3 Roche (Genentech) Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Roche (Genentech) Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Roche (Genentech) Recent Developments

5.2 Amgen

5.2.1 Amgen Profile

5.2.2 Amgen Main Business

5.2.3 Amgen Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amgen Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Amgen Recent Developments

5.3 B-MS

5.5.1 B-MS Profile

5.3.2 B-MS Main Business

5.3.3 B-MS Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 B-MS Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Merck Recent Developments

5.4 Merck

5.4.1 Merck Profile

5.4.2 Merck Main Business

5.4.3 Merck Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Merck Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Merck Recent Developments

5.5 Pfizer

5.5.1 Pfizer Profile

5.5.2 Pfizer Main Business

5.5.3 Pfizer Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Pfizer Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

5.6 Novartis

5.6.1 Novartis Profile

5.6.2 Novartis Main Business

5.6.3 Novartis Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Novartis Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Novartis Recent Developments

5.7 Eli Lilly and Company

5.7.1 Eli Lilly and Company Profile

5.7.2 Eli Lilly and Company Main Business

5.7.3 Eli Lilly and Company Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Eli Lilly and Company Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Developments

5.8 Johnson & Johnson

5.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.9 GSK

5.9.1 GSK Profile

5.9.2 GSK Main Business

5.9.3 GSK Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GSK Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 GSK Recent Developments

5.10 Sanofi

5.10.1 Sanofi Profile

5.10.2 Sanofi Main Business

5.10.3 Sanofi Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sanofi Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

5.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

5.11.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Profile

5.11.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Main Business

5.11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments

5.12 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

5.12.1 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Profile

5.12.2 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Main Business

5.12.3 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Dynamics

11.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Industry Trends

11.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Drivers

11.3 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Challenges

11.4 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

