Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market 2020: Explosive Growth To 2026 | Top Companies- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 45.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 17.9 billion in year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Market Definition: Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

The lung cancer is type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 2.9 million cases reported in 2018, around 1.76 million people died suffering from lung cancer, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Change in lifestyle including smoking habits, increase in pollution, asbestos exposure & low air quality index in urban areas and increase in geriatric population has boost up the incidence of cases which will contribute in the growth of market.

Rising prevalence of lung cancer will increase the demand of therapeutics.

Market Restraints

High competition in the market is expected to limit the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

High cost of treatment and therapy will restrain the growth of the market.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,(Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly And Company. (US), Astrazeneca (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh (Germany), Merck & Co., (Us), Celgene Corporation (Us), Amgen (Us), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, (US), Pfizer (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories(India), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries(Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Astellas Pharma (japan), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.,(Japan) and few among others.

