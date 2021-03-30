Non-Protein Nitrogen Market Thriving US$1.16 Bn by 2028 with ADM Animal Nutrition, Antonio Tarazona, CF Industries Holdings, Fertiberia, GROUP DF, Kemin Industries, Nutrien Ltd, OCI NV

Non-Protein Nitrogen Market is forecast to reach $1.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of +5% during 2021-2028.

Non-protein nitrogen compounds are urea (45%), free amino acids (16%), creatine (2.4%), creatinine (1.7%), ammonium nitrogen (1%), uric acid (2.1%), and other indeterminate compounds. Sheep’s milk contains more urea and uric acid than found in cow’s milk.

Amino acids are the building blocks of all proteins. Proteins comprise not only structural components such as muscle, tissue and organs, but also enzymes and hormones essential for the functioning of all living things. The nitrogen in protein and urea is organic nitrogen.

The ability of the micro-organisms in the rumen of cattle and sheep to utilize these NPN sources to form true protein, that can be converted to meat and milk by the animals, represents an important contribution to man’s food supply.

Key Players:

ADM Animal Nutrition

Antonio Tarazona

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Fertiberia, S.A.

GROUP DF

Kemin Industries, Inc

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI NV

Orica Limited

SABIC

Market segmentation

By Type

Urea

Ammonia

Biuret

Creatine

Amino Acid

Uric Acid

Others

By Form

Dry (Powder, Pellet)

Liquid

By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Ruminant

Dairy Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

