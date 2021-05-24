Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Share Forecasts to 2028 – Size Overview By Top leading Players Panag Pharma Inc., Tilray, US Worldmeds LLC, Vanway Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market 2021

Non-opioid pain treatment is a kind of treatment used for mild to moderate pain treatment. These treatments are prominent during chronic disease such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes etc.

The Non-opioid pain treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising population of geriatric patients, and easy and effective medications during the treatment, better health facilities. Nevertheless, preference for alternative therapies and fake products present in the market is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies like

Allergan PLC

Aurora

Canopy Growth Corp.

GW Pharmaceuticals

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Medropharm Gmbh

Panag Pharma Inc.

Tilray

US Worldmeds LLC

Vanway

The global Non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented on the basis of Products and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Medical Cannabis, Menthol-Containing, Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing, Botulinum Toxins, Capsaicin-Derived. Based on Application the market is segmented into Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Other Pain.

The Non-Opioid Pain Treatment market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home health care providers. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as male nursing care and female nursing care.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Non-Opioid Pain Treatment industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

