Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Reduced waster generation during the manufacturing of 3D printed non-metal products is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global non-metal 3D printing market is projected to be worth USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for non-metal 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.

The non-metal 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-metal 3D printing market on the basis of material type, form, industry vertical, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastic Ceramic Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Powder Filament

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Healthcare Automotive Electronics Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Non-Metal 3D Printing market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Non-Metal 3D Printing industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Non-Metal 3D Printing market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

4.2.2.2. Favorable government support

4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of 3D printed products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Material Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Plastic

5.1.2. Ceramic

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market By Form Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Liquid

6.1.2. Powder

6.1.3. Filament

CONTINUED…!

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.