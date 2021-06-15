Non-medical Boxed Glove Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Top Glove, Ansell, Sri Trang Gloves

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Top Glove, Ansell, Sri Trang Gloves, Brightway Group, Hartalega, Semperit, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Bluesail Medical Co., AMMEX, Zhonghong Pulin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd, Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd.

By Types:

Nitrile Gloves

Latex Gloves

Vinyl Gloves



By Applications:

Food

Industrials

Light Chemical

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Overview

1.1 Non-medical Boxed Glove Product Overview

1.2 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nitrile Gloves

1.2.2 Latex Gloves

1.2.3 Vinyl Gloves

1.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Non-medical Boxed Glove Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Non-medical Boxed Glove Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non-medical Boxed Glove Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-medical Boxed Glove as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-medical Boxed Glove Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Non-medical Boxed Glove Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Non-medical Boxed Glove Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove by Application

4.1 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food

4.1.2 Industrials

4.1.3 Light Chemical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove by Country

5.1 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove by Country

6.1 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove by Country

8.1 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-medical Boxed Glove Business

10.1 Top Glove

10.1.1 Top Glove Corporation Information

10.1.2 Top Glove Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Top Glove Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Top Glove Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.1.5 Top Glove Recent Development

10.2 Ansell

10.2.1 Ansell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ansell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ansell Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ansell Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.2.5 Ansell Recent Development

10.3 Sri Trang Gloves

10.3.1 Sri Trang Gloves Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sri Trang Gloves Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sri Trang Gloves Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sri Trang Gloves Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.3.5 Sri Trang Gloves Recent Development

10.4 Brightway Group

10.4.1 Brightway Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Brightway Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Brightway Group Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Brightway Group Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.4.5 Brightway Group Recent Development

10.5 Hartalega

10.5.1 Hartalega Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hartalega Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hartalega Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hartalega Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.5.5 Hartalega Recent Development

10.6 Semperit

10.6.1 Semperit Corporation Information

10.6.2 Semperit Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Semperit Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Semperit Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.6.5 Semperit Recent Development

10.7 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

10.7.1 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.7.5 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Recent Development

10.8 Bluesail Medical Co.

10.8.1 Bluesail Medical Co. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bluesail Medical Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bluesail Medical Co. Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bluesail Medical Co. Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.8.5 Bluesail Medical Co. Recent Development

10.9 AMMEX

10.9.1 AMMEX Corporation Information

10.9.2 AMMEX Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AMMEX Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AMMEX Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.9.5 AMMEX Recent Development

10.10 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Non-medical Boxed Glove Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zhonghong Pulin Medical Supplies Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.11 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd.

10.11.1 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd. Non-medical Boxed Glove Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd. Non-medical Boxed Glove Products Offered

10.11.5 Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Non-medical Boxed Glove Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Non-medical Boxed Glove Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Non-medical Boxed Glove Distributors

12.3 Non-medical Boxed Glove Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

