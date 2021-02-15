Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market hits USD2.32 Bn by 2028 with Taser International Manufacturing Company, Combined Systems, The Safariland Group, Condor Non-lethal Technologies, BAE Systems, PLC, Herstal SA, Armament Systems & Procedures, Raytheon Company

The Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of +8% to reach US$2.32 bn by the end of 2028.

Non-Lethal Chemical Weapons. The US military is currently engaged in several research efforts to develop non-lethal chemical and biological weapons. These weapons can be placed into two main categories: incapacitants and anti-material agents.

Bacillus anthracis bacteria, which causes anthrax, is one of the most deadly agents to be used as a biological weapon. It is classified by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a Category A agent, posing a significant risk to national security.

The use of biological weapons is prohibited under customary international humanitarian law, as well as a variety of international treaties. The use of biological agents in armed conflict is a war crime.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Taser International Manufacturing Company, Combined Systems Inc., The Safariland Group, Condor Non-lethal Technologies, BAE Systems, PLC, Herstal SA, Armament Systems & Procedures Inc, Raytheon Company, Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., Mission Less Lethal Technologies, Pepperball Technologies Inc., Lrad Corporation, Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc.

