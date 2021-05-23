Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market valued at USD 870.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.8%. Non-invasive fat removal is a non-surgical procedure to remove fats from different parts of the body. Rise in the sedentary lifestyle, and the incidences of obesity, are the factors responsible for market growth. Additionally, the rise in the disposable income among the consumers and the demand for non-invasive treatment are further boosting the market growth. The increased awareness among the individuals to remaining healthy and fit is the primary factor fueling the growth of the market. However, the high expenditure cost of treatment is the primary factor restraining market growth. WHO in the year 2016 has reported that more than 1.9 billion adults, i.e., above the age of 18, were overweight out of this 650 million adults were obese. In 2016, 39% of adults over 18 years were overweight, and 13% were obese.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

BTL (U.K), Cutera Inc.(U.S.), ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.(U.S.), Solta Medical, Inc (U.S.), Venus Concept (Canada), Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.) (China), Cynosure, Inc (U.S.), Syneron Medical Ltd. (U.S.), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (U.S.), Erchonia (U.S.) are the key players in the Non-invasive fat reduction market.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market on the basis of technologies, end use and region:

Technologies Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Radiofrequency

Low-Level Lasers

End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Cosmetic Centers

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

The report focuses on evaluation of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

