Non-Infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market by Trends, Key Players, Growth, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Europe and Japan Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market are valued at USD 2,580 Million and USD 825 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3,802 Million and USD 1,101 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.7% and 4.2% over the forecast period, respectively.

Europe and Japan non-infectious macular edema treatment market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence rate of diabetes and rising awareness regarding diabetic-related complications in the region. In Europe, the rising adoption rate for advanced technologies and availability of treatment options coupled with advanced healthcare facilities is expected to propel the market growth in the region. Likewise, in Japan, rising diabetic patient population and increasing geriatric population who are at high risk of diabetes are expected to boost the market growth in the country. The growing advancement in the dermatology field, many novel lines of treatment have emerged in this field from past recent years. The Europe market holds approximately 25% market share and around 8% market share holds by Japan in the global non-infectious macular edema treatment market. It has been estimated that the incidence of macular edema has increased in these regions over the past few years.

Growing advancement in the medical technologies and increased attention by the researches, healthcare professionals, government and individuals towards skincare diseases are the main factors propelling the growth of the Europe and Japan non-infectious macular edema treatment market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement and rising healthcare spending also contributed to the Europe and Japan market growth. With the growing activities by the National registries and government in Europe, there has been increasing in the awareness among the affected population regarding the management of the macular edema disease burden. According to the European Society of Retinal Specialist, around 25% of the diabetic population was affected by diabetic eye disease in Europe. Moreover, the rising prevalence rate of diabetic macular edema is becoming a huge concern in most of the Asian countries such as Japan, due to the rising working aging population.

Non-infectious macular edema treatment market report is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region & country level. Based upon drug class, non-infectious macular edema treatment market is classified corticosteroids, immunosuppressant, biologics, anti-VEGF. On the basis route of administration, the market is classified oral, intravascular, parenteral, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies and others.

The regions covered in this non-infectious macular edema treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the non-infectious macular edema treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, Plc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, and Others.

Increase in the Number of Combination Therapies to Boost Demand in the Europe and Japan Market

The development of novel drugs has been increased with the rising research and development activities due to the rising burden of the macular edema in the European and Japan region. The effectiveness of first-line therapy such as anti-VEGF and corticosteroids has been decreased due to the side effect associated with the drugs in patients. This factor has boosted the demand for new treatment and drugs options for the treatment of the disease. Moreover, this has also increased the burden on the manufacturer to come up with the innovative drugs to treat the disease; however, it also has created a huge market opportunity for the new entrants. Also, there has been observed that the combination drugs are more effective than the mono drugs in treating the macular edema, due to which there has been a rise in the prescription of combination drug therapies. This factor is expected to boost market growth and increase the treatment efficiency process.

Europe and Japan the most Prominent Market for the Non-infectious Macular Edema Treatment

Geographically, non-infectious macular edema treatment market report is segmented into Europe, and Japan. Europe and Japan are expected to be the most prominent market for the non-infectious macular edema treatment market owing to increasing prevalence rate of diabetic eye disease coupled with increasing awareness among the population regarding the available treatment options. Additionally, rising governmental initiatives, growing healthcare spending coupled with rising disposable income is expected to propel the market growth. However, the lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Biologics

Anti-VEGF

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

