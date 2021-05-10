Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants, which studied Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Owing to the changing scenario of growing environmental awareness in developed regions such as Europe and North America, stringent rules are implemented regarding production and import of products containing halogenated flame retardants. These rules are expected to have a direct impact on emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia and India which are exporting substantial number of end-use products containing flame retardant polymers to Europe and the U.S. Hence the market for non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to grow in Asia Pacific in the coming years.
Flame retardants are additives used in polymers to increase its fire resistance in case of ignition and to slow down fire spread. Flame retardants do not make a polymer non-combustible but only help to resist fire and generate less heat. With increasing use of polymers in various industries such as electronics, building and construction, transportation, textiles and more, demand for flame retardants is expected to grow globally. Fire safety regulations and environmental regulations for halogenated flame retardants are two of the major regulations prevailing in the industry that have a dramatic impact on the global market of flame retardants.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market are:
Koninklijke DSM
DIC Corporation
Clariant AG
DuPont
Lanxess
Thor
Huber Engineered Materials
Nabaltec AG
Italmatch Chemicals
BASF SE
Daihachi Chemical
Tor Minerals
Sumitomo Corporation
Nippon Carbide Industries
Israel Chemicals
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Application Outlook
Electrical
Construction
Transportation
Others
Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market: Type segments
Aluminum Hydroxide
Phosphorus Based Flame Retardants
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market in Major Countries
7 North America Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market and related industry.
