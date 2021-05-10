Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

Owing to the changing scenario of growing environmental awareness in developed regions such as Europe and North America, stringent rules are implemented regarding production and import of products containing halogenated flame retardants. These rules are expected to have a direct impact on emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia and India which are exporting substantial number of end-use products containing flame retardant polymers to Europe and the U.S. Hence the market for non-halogenated flame retardants is expected to grow in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Flame retardants are additives used in polymers to increase its fire resistance in case of ignition and to slow down fire spread. Flame retardants do not make a polymer non-combustible but only help to resist fire and generate less heat. With increasing use of polymers in various industries such as electronics, building and construction, transportation, textiles and more, demand for flame retardants is expected to grow globally. Fire safety regulations and environmental regulations for halogenated flame retardants are two of the major regulations prevailing in the industry that have a dramatic impact on the global market of flame retardants.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market are:

Koninklijke DSM

DIC Corporation

Clariant AG

DuPont

Lanxess

Thor

Huber Engineered Materials

Nabaltec AG

Italmatch Chemicals

BASF SE

Daihachi Chemical

Tor Minerals

Sumitomo Corporation

Nippon Carbide Industries

Israel Chemicals

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market: Application Outlook

Electrical

Construction

Transportation

Others

Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market: Type segments

Aluminum Hydroxide

Phosphorus Based Flame Retardants

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market in Major Countries

7 North America Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market and related industry.

