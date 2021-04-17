Non-GMO Flour Market 2018 to 2028: Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

The non-GMO flour market is likely to remain influenced with growing consumer inclination toward healthy diet worldwide. Various lifestyle diseases have translated in a paradigm shift toward gluten free food products and non-GMO flour is no exception.

The non-GMO flour being organic in nature, facilitate removal of bad fat, supporting in maintaining cardio-vascular health of people. In addition non-GMO flour removes obesogens that stack body fat, which results in lower cholesterol levels.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=650

Growing certifications from regulatory authorities are expected to impact the growth of non-GMO flour market. The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and Non-GMO Project Verified are two vital certifications that non-GMO flour must undergo in order to enter the commercial market.

Main focus behind these stringent certifications on non-GMO flour is to gain consumer confidence on non-GMO flour and other organic products, largely to push the organic trend worldwide. However, though these certifications ensure zero dent in consumer confidence, it becomes difficult for non-GMO flour producers to fully meet certification requirements.

Non-GMO flour market has witnessed regulatory petition against labelling of non-GMO flour. Recently, the Information Technology and Innovative Foundation (ITIF) has filed a petition to the FDA regarding non-GMO flour labelling. According to ITIF, FDA should forbid producers from using non-GMO label on the back of misleading claims and misbranding of products including non-GMO flour. FDA’s decision on labelling of non-GMO products including non-GMO flour is still pending with rules on labelling to be finalized in Q4 2018.

Non-GMO Flour Market Outlook

Non-GMO flour is obtained from the milling of non-genetically modified grain (Non-GMO) or a combination of various types of grains and non-grain flour, which essentially has lower gluten content than conventional flour. Non-GMO flour contains several health benefits which are not usually derived from traditional flour or GMO flour.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=650

This flour exhibits limited gluten content with improved nutrient quantities, thus offering additional benefits to consumers. Increasing demand for bakery products coupled with the rising trend of gluten-free and Non-GMO Flour products consumption is expected to drive the Non-GMO Flour market over the forecast period.

Non-GMO Flour Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Rising demand for Non-GMO based Flour food such as bakery products and R.T.E. products along with changing consumer preferences have propelled this market globally. Europe holds a relatively high share of bakery products consumption across the globe.

Bread accounts for 79% of the total bakery products consumed in Europe and North America. Bread are consumed on a regular basis and are a staple food in Europe and North America as per capita bread consumption in Europe is approximately 63 kg. R.T.E. products such as cakes, pizza, and biscuits produced by NON-GMO flour are gaining popularity among the youth, which is likely to create further growth opportunities for the Non-GMO flour market.

Increasing disposable incomes in western countries and subsequent concerns about healthy, Non-GMO flour-based products consumption are driving the market in this region. Owing to above-mentioned reasons, the demand for bakery products is expected to increase in the coming years and this will lead to the rise in demand for Non-GMO flour across different countries across Europe.

Due to multiple health benefits, Non-GMO flour is becoming very popular amongst the most health-conscious consumers. Bakery and bakery products manufacturers are primarily using this flour and also grow. Because of its longer shelf life and increased nutrients bioavailability, the Non-GMO flour is gaining traction with food manufacturers and consumers.

Global Non-GMO Flour Market: Segmentation:

By Source :

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Barley

Others

By Application :

Bakery Products and Confectionery

Pasta and Noodles

Non-Food Applications

Others

Global Non-GMO Flour Market: Key Players

King Arthur Flours

Bob’s Red Mill

Organic Valley

Hain Celestial

Amy’s kitchen

United Natural Foods

YMT organic Farming

Eden Foods

Chiquita Brands

Albert’s Organics

Vert Living Natural Market

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

Shanghai Food

Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=650