Non-GMO Certification Market Future Prediction Report 2020-2027 | Hain Celestial, Amy’s Kitchen Inc, Nature’s Path Foods, Organic Valley

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Hain Celestial, Amy’s Kitchen Inc, Nature’s Path Foods, Organic Valley, UNFI, Chiquita Brands International Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, Specialty Food Associations, Inc, BLUE DIAMOND GROWERS, Cargill, Incorporated, Clif Bar & Company, NOW, Pernod Ricard, GF Harvest Brands, Lundberg, Berlin Natural Bakery Built other domestic and global players

Non-GMO certification market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising consumer awareness about the importance of clean label food ingredients drives the non-GMO certification market.

Rising awareness about the adverse effects of GMO food products is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also shift from GMO to non-GMO products among distinguished farmers and increasing demand for organic food products are the major factors among others driving the non-GMO certification market briskly. Moreover, rising demand for non-GMO food products by middle class families will further create new opportunities for the non-GMO certification market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, rising popularity of GMO food crops in developing countries is the major factor among others acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the non-GMO certification market in the forecast period.

Conducts Overall NON-GMO CERTIFICATION Market Segmentation:

By Nature (Organic, Conventional), .

Source (Legumes, Lentils, Grains, Fruits, Vegetables, Nuts and Seeds),

End-Use (Packed Foods, Beverage, Confectionaries, Flavorings, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Food Specialty Stores)

Non-GMO Certification Market Country Level Analysis

Non-GMO certification market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, nature, source, end-use and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in non-GMO certification market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the non-GMO certification market due to increasing consumption of animal-rich protein sources. APAC is the expected regions in terms of growth in non-GMO certification market due to extensively expanding manufacturing sector in this region.

