Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market is valued approximately USD 372 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A non-dispersive Infrared sensor is a spectroscopic sensor which is generally used as a gas detector. In the sensor no dispersive element such as prism or diffraction grating is used to separate out the broadband light into a narrow spectrum suitable for gas sensing. The Modern NDIR sensors use Microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) or Mid IR LED sources. The growing application of these sensors in Gas Detection drives the market growth. As with the boost in the Food Processing and Storage Industry the demand for NDIR CO2 sensors increase. Food items such as Fruits, vegetables, fish and meat are packaged in efficient order to ensure their freshness through Modified Atmospheric packaging (MAP). The process includes modifying the composition of internal atmosphere of food packages which includes gases such as CO2, oxygen and nitrogen. The NDIR sensors detect the amount of CO2 in packaging which in appropriate levels extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The growing demand for packaged and confectionary food items drives the market growth. As per China Food Industry Association’s internal Food Industry Summary report 2018 the food processing industry reached to USD 1.47 trillion in 2017 demonstrating an increase of 6.3% over its value from the previous year. As per Food Processing Ingredients report of 2019 the food processing industry accounted to USD 119.6 billion in 2017 with Output Food exports of USD 35.3 billion. Further, increasing demand for these sensors in the medical industry for detection of gases augments the market growth. However, intense pricing pressure resulting in decreased average selling price impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, technological advancements present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amphenol

Honeywell International Inc

Senseair AB

S+S Regeltechnik GmbH

Dynament

MIPEX TECHNOLOGY

Gas Sensing Solutions

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

ELT Sensor Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Gas Type:

Carbon dioxide

Hydrocarbons

By Application:

Monitoring

HVAC

Detection and Analysis

By Vertical:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors