Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The factors responsible for the growth of non-destructive testing and inspection across the globe are increasing adoption of IoT devices, growing need to assess aging assets’ health, stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality, and continuous advances in electronics, automation, and robotics.

The global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is estimated to be USD 8.3 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of services, the global non-destructive testing and inspection market is categorized into inspection services, training services, equipment rental services, calibration services.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the non-destructive testing and inspection market in 2019. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing increase in terms of adoption of non-destructive testing and inspection products and solutions compared with other regions.

Some of the major players in the global non-destructive testing and inspection market include General Electric, Olympus Corporation, MISTRAS Group, Nikon Metrology, Ashtead Technology, YXLON International, Sonatest, Zetec, Inc., T.D. Williamson Inc., and Bosello High Technology srl.

