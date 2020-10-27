Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments| Key Players like Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on By Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market By Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Radiographic Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Others), Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Other Methods), Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services), Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Public Infrastructure, Automotive, Power Generation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Prominent Market Players: Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market GENERAL ELECTRIC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International, Sonatest, Fischer Measurement Technologies India Private Limited, NDT Global, FTH, LLC., Bosello High Technology srl, Labquip NDT, FPrimeC Solutions Inc., LynX Inspection, Cygnus Instruments and Acuren among others.

“Product definition” Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods are used primarily in engineering industries to assess the various properties of equipment, structures, materials, and components without causing damage. NDT and inspection is a highly useful method for timely product fault assessment and diagnosis. It is a significant quality control instrument in the production process as it enables prevention of surface and subsurface defects in finished and WIP products.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Testia introduced updated version of NDT inspection device. This wireless device weighs only 2 kg and provides both capacities in one, enabling NDT inspectors to travel in one device with all their instruments.

In June 2019, Oceaneering International, Inc. introduced digital asset inspection system. This technology will be accessible through the Asset Integrity Company of Oceaneering, which offers alternatives for integrity, maintenance, analytics, and risk management, standard and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) and specialized inspection. This launch is an expansion of its product portfolio.

