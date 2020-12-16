 Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Big Growth in 2020 | NDT Global, FTH, LLC., Bosello High Technology srl, Labquip NDT, FPrimeC Solutions Inc., LynX Inspection,

The Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Report combines all-inclusive industry analysis with specific estimates and forecasts to provide maximum clarity for strategic decision-making with comprehensive research solutions. Implementation of market research reporting becomes very central to business success as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This market research report from Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection is a comprehensive market overview that takes into account different aspects of product definition, different market segmentation based on parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market research report also provides company profile, product specifications, value of production, manufacturer contact information and company market shares. Market research report from Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection will certainly help businesses make better decisions, generate revenue, prioritize market goals and make profitable businesses for long-term achievements. For the precise forecast period, this market research report from Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection is a major store for procuring current and upcoming technical and financial details from the industry.

Global non-destructive testing and inspection market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics and electronics.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics, and electronics is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference of IoT devices is helping the market to grow

Strict regulations of government regarding the safety of instruments are flourishing the market growth

Surging awareness regarding benefits of NDT drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of equipment and its maintenance hinders the market growth

Lack of qualified and skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the market

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Industry

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Technique

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) Straight Beam Testing Angle Beam Testing Immersion Testing Guided Wave Testing Phased Array Testing Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) General Visual Inspection Aided Visual Inspection Endoscope Borescope Videoscope

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy-Current Testing (ECT) Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM) Remote-Field Testing (Rft) Eddy-Current Array (ECA)

Radiographic Testing (Rt) X-Ray Testing Gamma-Ray Testing Computed Radiography Film Radiography Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Others Terahertz Imaging Near-Infrared Spectroscopy



By Method

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Other Methods

By Service

Inspection Services Ultrasonic Inspection Radiographic Inspection Visual Inspection Magnetic Particle Inspection Advanced Eddy-Current Inspection Liquid Penetrant Inspection

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Refining Transmission Pipelines Subsea Pipelines Storage Tanks Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Oil & Gas Vertical Long-Range Ultrasonic Technique (LRUT) Positive Metal Identification Technique

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure Military & Defence Airport Security Railways Bridges and Tunnels Border Crossing Nuclear Waste Storage and Decommissioning Impact Echo Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Automotive High-Energy Digital Radiography

Power Generation Nuclear Power Plants Wind Turbines Solar Power Fossil Fuel Energy Galvano Static Pulse Measurement Ultrasonic Pulse Echo Testing

Others Marine Medical and Health Plastics & Polymers



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Top Players in the Market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International, Sonatest,

