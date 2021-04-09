Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market 2021 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2027

Global non-destructive testing and inspection market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) methods are used primarily in engineering industries to assess the various properties of equipment, structures, materials, and components without causing damage. NDT and inspection is a highly useful method for timely product fault assessment and diagnosis. It is a significant quality control instrument in the production process as it enables prevention of surface and subsurface defects in finished and WIP products.

Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Continuous technological advancement in automation, robotics, and electronics is driving the growth of the market

Surging preference of IoT devices is helping the market to grow

Strict regulations of government regarding the safety of instruments are flourishing the market growth

Surging awareness regarding benefits of NDT drives the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High cost of equipment and its maintenance hinders the market growth

Lack of qualified and skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the market

Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Breakdown:

By Technique

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) Straight Beam Testing Angle Beam Testing Immersion Testing Guided Wave Testing Phased Array Testing Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) General Visual Inspection Aided Visual Inspection Endoscope Borescope Videoscope

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy-Current Testing (ECT) Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM) Remote-Field Testing (Rft) Eddy-Current Array (ECA)

Radiographic Testing (Rt) X-Ray Testing Gamma-Ray Testing Computed Radiography Film Radiography Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Others Terahertz Imaging Near-Infrared Spectroscopy



By Method

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Other Methods

By Service

Inspection Services Ultrasonic Inspection Radiographic Inspection Visual Inspection Magnetic Particle Inspection Advanced Eddy-Current Inspection Liquid Penetrant Inspection

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Refining Transmission Pipelines Subsea Pipelines Storage Tanks Advanced NDT Market Techniques for Oil & Gas Vertical Long-Range Ultrasonic Technique (LRUT) Positive Metal Identification Technique

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure Military & Defence Airport Security Railways Bridges and Tunnels Border Crossing Nuclear Waste Storage and Decommissioning Impact Echo Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Automotive High-Energy Digital Radiography

Power Generation Nuclear Power Plants Wind Turbines Solar Power Fossil Fuel Energy Galvano Static Pulse Measurement Ultrasonic Pulse Echo Testing

Others Marine Medical and Health Plastics & Polymers



Crucial Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market.

Minor Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology Ltd, Nikon Metrology NV, Magnaflux, Zetec, Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International, Sonatest, Fischer Measurement Technologies India Private Limited, NDT Global, FTH, LLC., Bosello High Technology srl, Labquip NDT, FPrimeC Solutions Inc., LynX Inspection, Cygnus Instruments and Acuren among others.

