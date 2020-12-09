Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market By Type, Application, Companies, Trends Upto 2025

Technology
Non-contact temperature measurement instruments measures temperature from a certain distance. Every matter with a temperature above absolute zero (0 K) emits infrared radiation relative to its temperature known as characteristic radiation. Whereas, the emissivity of a material is the relative ability of its surface to emit energy by radiation.

The global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,059.0 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

By knowing the amount of infrared energy emitted by an object/asset, body, or liquid and its emissivity, the temperature can be determined by non-contact temperature measurement instruments.

Global non-contact temperature measurement industry is driven by tremendous demand from end-use industries such as Petrochemicals, metal & mining, and energy & power among others. Fixed mount non-contact temperature measurement products are finding increasing application in multiple industrial sectors which is further propelling the demand for non-contact temperature measurement.

However, fluctuations in the temperature measurement owing to the external disturbances, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand from emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the near future.

A three way data triangulation approach has been used to arrive at market estimates. We use primary research, secondary research and data triangulation by top down and bottom up approach

Secondary Research:
Our research methodology involves in-depth desk research using various secondary sources. Data is gathered from association/government publications/databases, company websites, press releases, annual reports/presentations/sec filings, technical papers, journals, research papers, magazines, conferences, tradeshows, and blogs.

Key Data Points through secondary research-
Macro-economic data points
Import Export data
Identification of major market trends across various applications
Primary understanding of the industry for both the regions
Competitors analysis for the production capacities, key production sites, competitive landscape
Key customers
Production Capacity
Pricing Scenario
Cost Margin Analysis

Key Data Points through primary research-
Major factors driving the market and its end application markets
Comparative analysis and customer analysis
Regional presence
Collaborations or tie-ups
Annual Production, and sales
Profit Margins
Average Selling Price

Data Triangulation:
Data triangulation is done using top down and bottom approaches. However, to develop accurate market sizing estimations, both the methodologies are used to accurately arrive at the market size

Table  of  Contents
1  Introduction          
1.1  Goal  &  Objective
1.2  Report  Coverage
1.3  Supply  Side  Data  Modelling  &  Methodology
1.4  Demand  Side  Data  Modelling  &  Methodology
2  Executive  Summary          
2.1  Regional  Snapshot
2.2  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Component
2.3  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Product  Type
2.4  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Type  of  Instrument
2.4  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  Applications
2.5  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market  by  End-use  Industry
3  Market  Outlook            
3.1  Introduction
3.2  Current  &  Future  Outlook
3.3  DROC
3.3.1  Drivers
3.3.1.1  Demand  Drivers
3.3.1.2  Supply  Drivers
3.3.2  Restraints
3.3.3  Opportunities
3.3.4  Challenges
3.4  Market  Entry  Matrix
3.5  Market  Opportunity  Analysis
3.6  Market  Regulations
3.7  Pricing  Mix
3.8  Key  Customers
3.9  Value  Chain  &  Ecosystem
4  Market  Demand  Analysis          
4.1  Product  Benchmarking
4.1  Competitor  Benchmarking
4.3  Business  Recommendations
4.3.1  Invest  in  key  growth  segments
4.3.2  Potential  End-use  Market
4.3.3  Focus  on  Regions
4.3.4  Market  Expansion  &  Product  Launch
4.3.5  Investment  on  R&D
4.3.6  Marketing  Strategy
5  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Components(Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)        
5.1  Introduction
5.2  Sensor
5.3  Display
5.4  Connectors
5.5  Processor
5.6  Others
6  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Product  Type(Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)        
6.1  Introduction
6.2  Portable
6.3  Fixed  Mount
7  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Type  of  Instrument(Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)          
7.1  Introduction
7.2  Broadband  Radiation  Thermometers
7.3  Narrow  band  Radiation  Thermometers
7.4  Ratio  Radiation  Thermometers
7.5  Fiber  Optic  Radiation  Thermometers
8  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Applications(Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)          
8.1  Introduction
8.2  Object/Asset  Temperature  Measurement
8.3  Body  Temperature  Measurement
8.4  Liquid  Temperature  Measurement
8.5  Room  Temperature  Measurement
8.6  Others
9  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  End-User  (Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)          
9.1  Introduction
9.2  Automotive
9.3  Electronics
9.4  Petrochemicals
9.5  Building  &  Construction
9.6  Metal  &  Mining
9.6  Healthcare
9.8  Energy  &  Power
9.9  Food  &  Beverages
9.10  Chemicals
10  Global  Non-contact  temperature  measurement  instrument  Market,  By  Region  (Value  $  Million  USD,  Volume  Million  Units)        
10.1  North  America
10.1.1  U.S.
10.1.2  Canada
10.1.3  Mexico
10.2  Europe
10.2.1  Germany
10.2.2  France
10.2.3  UK
10.2.4  Italy
10.2.5  Spain
10.3  Asia  Pacific
10.3.1  China
10.3.2  Japan
10.3.3  India
10.3.4  ROAPAC
10.4  Middle  East  &  Africa
10.4.1  Saudi  Arabia
10.4.5  Rest  of  MEA
10.5  South  America
10.5.1  Brazil
10.5.2  Argentina
12  Supply  Market  Side  Analysis  (Industrial  Player  Analysis)          
12.1  Strategic  Benchmarking
12.2  Market  Share  Analysis
12.3  Key  Players
12.3.1  AMETEK  Land
12.3.2  Testo  SE  &  Co.  KGaA
12.3.3  Micro  Epsilon
12.3.4  DIAS  Infrared  GmbH
12.3.5  OMEGA  Engineering  Inc.
12.3.6  CHINO  Corporation
12.3.7  PCE  Instruments
12.3.8  Dwyer  Instruments,  Inc.
12.3.9  Fluke  Corporation
12.3.10  B+B  Thermo-Technik  GmbH
12.3.11  HEITRONICS  Infrarot  Messtechnik
12.3.12  LumaSense  Technologies,  Inc.
12.3.13  Optris  GmbH
12.3.14  Sensortherm  GmbH
12.3.15  TE  Connectivity
12.3.16  FLIR  Systems,  Inc
12.3.17  InfraTec  GmbH

