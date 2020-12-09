Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market By Type, Application, Companies, Trends Upto 2025

Non-contact temperature measurement instruments measures temperature from a certain distance. Every matter with a temperature above absolute zero (0 K) emits infrared radiation relative to its temperature known as characteristic radiation. Whereas, the emissivity of a material is the relative ability of its surface to emit energy by radiation.

The global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,059.0 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

By knowing the amount of infrared energy emitted by an object/asset, body, or liquid and its emissivity, the temperature can be determined by non-contact temperature measurement instruments.

Global non-contact temperature measurement industry is driven by tremendous demand from end-use industries such as Petrochemicals, metal & mining, and energy & power among others. Fixed mount non-contact temperature measurement products are finding increasing application in multiple industrial sectors which is further propelling the demand for non-contact temperature measurement.

However, fluctuations in the temperature measurement owing to the external disturbances, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand from emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the near future.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Goal & Objective

1.2 Report Coverage

1.3 Supply Side Data Modelling & Methodology

1.4 Demand Side Data Modelling & Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Regional Snapshot

2.2 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Component

2.3 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Product Type

2.4 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Type of Instrument

2.4 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Applications

2.5 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by End-use Industry

3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current & Future Outlook

3.3 DROC

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Demand Drivers

3.3.1.2 Supply Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.4 Challenges

3.4 Market Entry Matrix

3.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 Market Regulations

3.7 Pricing Mix

3.8 Key Customers

3.9 Value Chain & Ecosystem

4 Market Demand Analysis

4.1 Product Benchmarking

4.1 Competitor Benchmarking

4.3 Business Recommendations

4.3.1 Invest in key growth segments

4.3.2 Potential End-use Market

4.3.3 Focus on Regions

4.3.4 Market Expansion & Product Launch

4.3.5 Investment on R&D

4.3.6 Marketing Strategy

5 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Components(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sensor

5.3 Display

5.4 Connectors

5.5 Processor

5.6 Others

6 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Product Type(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Fixed Mount

7 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Type of Instrument(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Broadband Radiation Thermometers

7.3 Narrow band Radiation Thermometers

7.4 Ratio Radiation Thermometers

7.5 Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometers

8 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Applications(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Object/Asset Temperature Measurement

8.3 Body Temperature Measurement

8.4 Liquid Temperature Measurement

8.5 Room Temperature Measurement

8.6 Others

9 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By End-User (Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Electronics

9.4 Petrochemicals

9.5 Building & Construction

9.6 Metal & Mining

9.6 Healthcare

9.8 Energy & Power

9.9 Food & Beverages

9.10 Chemicals 10 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Region (Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)

10.1 North America

10.1.1 U.S.

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 UK

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 ROAPAC

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 Rest of MEA

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

12 Supply Market Side Analysis (Industrial Player Analysis)

12.1 Strategic Benchmarking

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Key Players

12.3.1 AMETEK Land

12.3.2 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

12.3.3 Micro Epsilon

12.3.4 DIAS Infrared GmbH

12.3.5 OMEGA Engineering Inc.

12.3.6 CHINO Corporation

12.3.7 PCE Instruments

12.3.8 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

12.3.9 Fluke Corporation

12.3.10 B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH

12.3.11 HEITRONICS Infrarot Messtechnik

12.3.12 LumaSense Technologies, Inc.

12.3.13 Optris GmbH

12.3.14 Sensortherm GmbH

12.3.15 TE Connectivity

12.3.16 FLIR Systems, Inc

12.3.17 InfraTec GmbH

