Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market By Type, Application, Companies, Trends Upto 2025
Non-contact temperature measurement instrument market US$ 1,059.0 Million Opportunity by 2026
Non-contact temperature measurement instruments measures temperature from a certain distance. Every matter with a temperature above absolute zero (0 K) emits infrared radiation relative to its temperature known as characteristic radiation. Whereas, the emissivity of a material is the relative ability of its surface to emit energy by radiation.
The global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,059.0 Mn in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.
By knowing the amount of infrared energy emitted by an object/asset, body, or liquid and its emissivity, the temperature can be determined by non-contact temperature measurement instruments.
Global non-contact temperature measurement industry is driven by tremendous demand from end-use industries such as Petrochemicals, metal & mining, and energy & power among others. Fixed mount non-contact temperature measurement products are finding increasing application in multiple industrial sectors which is further propelling the demand for non-contact temperature measurement.
However, fluctuations in the temperature measurement owing to the external disturbances, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, demand from emerging economies such as China and India are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the near future.
A three way data triangulation approach has been used to arrive at market estimates. We use primary research, secondary research and data triangulation by top down and bottom up approach
Secondary Research:
Our research methodology involves in-depth desk research using various secondary sources. Data is gathered from association/government publications/databases, company websites, press releases, annual reports/presentations/sec filings, technical papers, journals, research papers, magazines, conferences, tradeshows, and blogs.
Key Data Points through secondary research-
Macro-economic data points
Import Export data
Identification of major market trends across various applications
Primary understanding of the industry for both the regions
Competitors analysis for the production capacities, key production sites, competitive landscape
Key customers
Production Capacity
Pricing Scenario
Cost Margin Analysis
Key Data Points through primary research-
Major factors driving the market and its end application markets
Comparative analysis and customer analysis
Regional presence
Collaborations or tie-ups
Annual Production, and sales
Profit Margins
Average Selling Price
Data Triangulation:
Data triangulation is done using top down and bottom approaches. However, to develop accurate market sizing estimations, both the methodologies are used to accurately arrive at the market size
1 Introduction
1.1 Goal & Objective
1.2 Report Coverage
1.3 Supply Side Data Modelling & Methodology
1.4 Demand Side Data Modelling & Methodology
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Regional Snapshot
2.2 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Component
2.3 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Product Type
2.4 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Type of Instrument
2.4 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by Applications
2.5 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market by End-use Industry
3 Market Outlook
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Current & Future Outlook
3.3 DROC
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Demand Drivers
3.3.1.2 Supply Drivers
3.3.2 Restraints
3.3.3 Opportunities
3.3.4 Challenges
3.4 Market Entry Matrix
3.5 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.6 Market Regulations
3.7 Pricing Mix
3.8 Key Customers
3.9 Value Chain & Ecosystem
4 Market Demand Analysis
4.1 Product Benchmarking
4.1 Competitor Benchmarking
4.3 Business Recommendations
4.3.1 Invest in key growth segments
4.3.2 Potential End-use Market
4.3.3 Focus on Regions
4.3.4 Market Expansion & Product Launch
4.3.5 Investment on R&D
4.3.6 Marketing Strategy
5 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Components(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sensor
5.3 Display
5.4 Connectors
5.5 Processor
5.6 Others
6 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Product Type(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Portable
6.3 Fixed Mount
7 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Type of Instrument(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Broadband Radiation Thermometers
7.3 Narrow band Radiation Thermometers
7.4 Ratio Radiation Thermometers
7.5 Fiber Optic Radiation Thermometers
8 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By Applications(Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Object/Asset Temperature Measurement
8.3 Body Temperature Measurement
8.4 Liquid Temperature Measurement
8.5 Room Temperature Measurement
8.6 Others
9 Global Non-contact temperature measurement instrument Market, By End-User (Value $ Million USD, Volume Million Units)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Electronics
9.4 Petrochemicals
9.5 Building & Construction
9.6 Metal & Mining
9.6 Healthcare
9.8 Energy & Power
9.9 Food & Beverages
9.10 Chemicals
10.1 North America
10.1.1 U.S.
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 France
10.2.3 UK
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 ROAPAC
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 Rest of MEA
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
12 Supply Market Side Analysis (Industrial Player Analysis)
12.1 Strategic Benchmarking
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Key Players
12.3.1 AMETEK Land
12.3.2 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
12.3.3 Micro Epsilon
12.3.4 DIAS Infrared GmbH
12.3.5 OMEGA Engineering Inc.
12.3.6 CHINO Corporation
12.3.7 PCE Instruments
12.3.8 Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
12.3.9 Fluke Corporation
12.3.10 B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH
12.3.11 HEITRONICS Infrarot Messtechnik
12.3.12 LumaSense Technologies, Inc.
12.3.13 Optris GmbH
12.3.14 Sensortherm GmbH
12.3.15 TE Connectivity
12.3.16 FLIR Systems, Inc
12.3.17 InfraTec GmbH
